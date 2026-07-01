AGIBOT Hosts UK APC2026 in London, Advancing Commercial Deployment of Humanoid Robotics in Europe

LONDON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIBOT, a global leader in embodied AI and robotics, hosted the UK AGIBOT Partner Conference (APC) 2026 in London, marking a key step in the company's European growth strategy and its continued effort to build long-term commercial value for humanoid robotics through technology innovation, real-world deployment, and local partnerships.

On-site at UK APC2026

At the conference, AGIBOT underscored its commitment to building a sustainable embodied AI ecosystem in the UK and Europe. The event brought together product innovation, flexible commercial models, and local deployment practices, with highlights including the European debut of AGIBOT A3, the introduction of a UK Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) model and the company's continued collaboration with local partners to explore real-world applications in the UK.

"The UK is a strategically important market for AGIBOT's global expansion," said William Shi, President of EU and US Markets at AGIBOT. "It has a strong innovation ecosystem, a mature partner network, and diverse real-world scenarios where embodied AI can create value. Through UK APC2026, we hope to work more closely with local partners to bring AGIBOT's technologies, products, and service capabilities into practical applications, and to use the UK as an important starting point for broader deployment across Europe."

"AGIBOT is one of the most dynamic companies in the global humanoid robotics industry, with a strong product portfolio and a clear focus on real-world deployment," said Shyen Kotecha, Head of Robotics & Connectivity at Scancom. "We are pleased to work with AGIBOT to bring these technologies closer to UK customers. By combining AGIBOT's robotics capabilities with Scancom's local channels, customer access, logistics, and service support, we believe we can help accelerate the practical adoption of embodied AI robots across education, retail, commercial services, logistics, and other real-world scenarios."

AGIBOT A3 Makes Its European Debut in London

As one of the key highlights of UK APC2026, AGIBOT marked the European debut of AGIBOT A3, its new-generation humanoid robot. AGIBOT A3 features a lightweight 55 kg body supported by magnesium alloy and titanium alloy reinforcement, a dual-battery system that delivers up to 10 hours of nominal battery life, and 10-second battery swapping for extended operation. Standing 173 cm tall with a 1:9 head-to-body ratio, AGIBOT A3 is designed to combine stronger motion performance, longer operating time, and a more natural appearance.

Built for practical deployment, AGIBOT A3 supports dynamic movements, multimodal interaction, shoulder touch sensing, and UWB centimeter-level positioning for multi-robot formation and group performance without additional hardware modification. It also supports single-person carry, autonomous unpacking, and transportation in a standard SUV, making AGIBOT A3 suitable for education, entertainment, exhibitions, customer engagement, guided services, commercial facilities, and other public-facing applications.

Making Robots More Accessible in the UK through RaaS

A key part of AGIBOT's UK strategy is the introduction of a local Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) model developed together with its UK partners. Designed to make advanced embodied AI robots more accessible without requiring large upfront investment, the model combines AGIBOT's robot products and embodied AI capabilities with local partners' logistics, service, technical support, and customer delivery resources. In the UK, AGIBOT humanoid robots will be available for rent starting from £1,999 per day for humanoid robot, while quadruped robots will be available starting from £899 per day, with localized deployment and operational support.

The RaaS model is designed for a wide range of real-world scenarios, including education, university research, exhibitions, customer engagement, commercial services, logistics, and facility operations. By working with local partners to provide flexible rental options and on-the-ground support, AGIBOT aims to help schools, universities, developers, service providers, industrial customers, and enterprise users test, validate, and scale embodied AI applications more efficiently in the UK.

Retail Deployment in the UK

AGIBOT has already begun local retail deployment and scenario showcases in the UK, including at Smart City, a retail venue in Milton Keynes operated by Smart City Consultancy, where visitors can experience AGIBOT robots in consumer-facing environments. AGIBOT has set up a dedicated area featuring AGIBOT A3, AGIBOT X2, AGIBOT A2, and the AGIBOT D1 quadruped robot, bringing embodied AI robots into a real public-facing retail environment.

The deployment is designed to explore how AGIBOT robots can support customer attraction, traffic engagement, reception, guided interaction, brand promotion, and smart retail experiences in shopping malls and commercial spaces. By working with local partners in real-world retail environments, AGIBOT is testing how embodied AI robots can create more interactive, flexible, and service-oriented customer experiences in the UK.

Beyond the UK, AGIBOT has been expanding its European presence across key markets including Italy, Germany, and Spain, building local partnerships around scenario adaptation, localized services, distribution, and flexible deployment models.

The UK APC2026 builds on this foundation and marks an important step in AGIBOT's long-term strategy to advance real-world deployment of embodied AI across Europe. Moving forward, AGIBOT will continue working with local partners and industry customers to explore scalable deployment pathways across education, commercial services, logistics, and other scenarios.

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About AGIBOT

AGIBOT is an Embodied AI foundation model company developing both the intelligence layer and the corresponding robotic embodiments needed to bring general intelligence into the physical world. AGIBOT's "Three Intelligences in One" architecture integrates Locomotion Intelligence, Interaction Intelligence, and Manipulation Intelligence into a unified embodied system. Its portfolio spans humanoid robots, quadrupeds, dexterous systems, and commercial cleaning solutions. In June 2026, AGIBOT announced that its 15,000th robot had rolled off the production line.