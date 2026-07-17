After 50 Years in the Law, James Gray Robinson, Esq. Launches Beyond Lawpreneur, a Firm-Building Platform for Attorneys Who Are Tired of Being the Bottleneck

Founded by a third-generation trial attorney turned coach, and author, the platform helps law firm owners diagnose what is actually breaking down and fix it before burnout does it for them.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- James Gray Robinson, Esq., has spent a half-century inside the legal profession, first as a third-generation trial attorney and, for the last two decades, as a consultant to the people who run law firms. Today he announced the launch of Beyond Lawpreneur, a diagnostic and firm-systems platform for attorneys who have built successful practices but become the bottleneck inside them.

James Gray Robinson, Esq.

Gray knows the pattern because he lived it. At the height of his trial career, he had a nervous breakdown. What followed was a long study of why capable, disciplined attorneys end up exhausted, resentful, and trapped by the very firms they built, and what it actually takes to get free.

Beyond Lawpreneur begins with a diagnostic Gray calls the 5-Star Firm Audit, an honest read of where a firm stands across six areas, from how decisions get made to where the money actually leaks. The premise is blunt. Most firms have a clarity problem, and confusion is expensive. It shows up as flat profit on rising revenue, a team that's busy but waiting on the owner for every judgment call, and a calendar built around everyone else's urgency.

"Smart people fill the gaps with their own best guesses, so you end up with ten lawyers running ten private versions of how the firm is supposed to work," Gray said. "Bolt AI onto that and all you've built is faster chaos. The technology is only useful once the thinking underneath it is clear."

That bluntness is deliberate. Integrity, in his telling, is the thing that determines whether a firm is worth scaling in the first place. "I'd rather tell a managing partner the uncomfortable truth about their firm than sell them another course they won't finish," he said. "The audit exists because attorneys are done guessing what's wrong. They want to know."

The launch caps an unusually productive stretch for Gray, who authored several new books, and released a dynamic biography that readers have described finishing in a single sitting. His work draws on extensive study of neuroscience and human performance, applied to a profession now being reshaped by AI, shifting client expectations, and the realization that work-life balance is integral to long term success in the industry.

Beyond Lawpreneur is built for practicing attorneys, managing partners, and firm founders, the decision-makers who can actually change how a firm operates. The platform pairs individual coaching and leadership development with practical systems for delegation, pricing, and AI adoption, alongside training in the mental disciplines Gray credits with his own recovery.

Beyond Lawpreneur is now accepting attorneys and firm owners for the 5-Star Firm Audit.

About Beyond Lawpreneur

Beyond Lawpreneur is a firm-systems and law practice expert platform for attorneys and law firm owners, founded by James Gray Robinson, Esq. A third-generation trial attorney with 50 years in the profession, Gray helps legal leaders build firms that grow without grinding their owners down. He is available for keynote speaking, media appearances, private consulting, and leadership workshops.

Media Contact

Name: James Gray Robinson, Esq.

Email: hello@jamesgrayrobinson.com

Website: https://www.lawpreneur.org/