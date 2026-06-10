Aerostructures Market to Reach $142.7 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Aerostructures are the structural components that form the airframe of an aircraft, thus providing the shape, strength, and load-bearing capability required for safe flight. These structures include major assemblies such as the fuselage, wings, empennage (tail section), nacelles, pylons, doors, floor panels, and flight control surfaces. Aerostructures are engineered using advanced materials such as aluminum alloys, titanium, steel, and carbon-fiber-reinforced composites to achieve an optimal balance of weight, durability, and performance.

WILMINGTON, Del., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled "Aerostructures Market by Component (Wings, Fuselage, Empennage, Control Surfaces, and Others), Material (Metals, Composites, and Alloys), and Aircraft Type (Commercial, Military, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2026-2035". According to the report, the aerostructures market was valued at $75.2 billion in 2025, and is estimated to reach $142.7 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2026 to 2035.

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Market Introduction

An aerostructure constitutes an aircraft's framework, encompassing either the entirety or a section of the fuselage, wings, or flight control surfaces. The aerostructure provides structural integrity, performance, and functionality to the aircraft. The components of aerostructure are manufactured separately. Aerostructures play a vital role in the construction of aircraft. It consists of fuselage, wings, flight control surfaces, empennage, and others. Aerostructures are commonly crafted from lightweight and robust materials, such as aluminum or composites, to uphold the overall performance and efficiency of the aircraft. Moreover, aerostructure form strategies to create a foundation for scalable manufacturing processes in the evolving Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) sector. For instance, in June 2023, Supernal LLC (the Company) and GKN Aerospace announced a partnership to design and build major aerostructures and Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) for Supernal's electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. Such developments also promote the demand for aircraft aerostructures, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Manufacturing and raw material costs are among the major factors restraining the growth of the aerostructure market. Aerostructure components such as fuselage sections, wings, nacelles, and empennages require advanced engineering, precision machining, and the use of high-performance materials including titanium, aluminum alloys, and carbon fiber composites. These materials are expensive due to their superior strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and durability requirements in aerospace applications. In addition, the manufacturing process involves sophisticated technologies, automated production systems, and strict quality assurance procedures, which significantly increase operational costs for manufacturers. The increasing price volatility of aerospace-grade raw materials further creates financial pressure on aerostructure producers and aircraft manufacturers. Supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and rising energy costs have contributed to fluctuations in material availability and procurement expenses. Small and mid-sized suppliers often face difficulties in absorbing these increased costs, which can reduce profit margins and delay production schedules. Moreover, aircraft OEMs continuously demand cost-efficient production while maintaining high safety and performance standards, creating additional challenges for market participants.

Advancements in additive manufacturing technologies are creating significant opportunities for the aerostructure market by enabling aerospace manufacturers to produce lightweight, complex, and high-performance structural components with greater efficiency and reduced material waste. Technologies such as 3D printing allow the fabrication of intricate aerostructure parts that are difficult or costly to manufacture using conventional methods, thereby improving design flexibility and reducing overall production time. Additive manufacturing also supports the use of advanced materials including titanium alloys, high-performance polymers, and composite materials, which contribute to enhanced fuel efficiency and aircraft performance. In addition, the technology helps lower tooling and assembly costs by consolidating multiple components into a single structure, reducing maintenance requirements and improving supply chain efficiency. Aerospace companies are increasingly investing in additive manufacturing to accelerate prototyping, optimize production processes, and support the development of next-generation commercial, military, and space aircraft. As a result, the growing adoption of additive manufacturing technologies is expected to drive innovation and create substantial growth opportunities for the aerostructure market.

Report Overview:

The aerostructures market is segmented on the basis of component, material, aircraft type, and region. By component, it is divided into wings, fuselage, empennage, control surfaces, and others. By material, the market is classified into metals, composites, and alloys. By aircraft type, it is fragmented into commercial, military, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By component, the fuselage segment accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2025. However, the other segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By material, the alloys segment accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2025. However, the composites segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By aircraft type, the commercial segment accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2025. However, the military segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The North-America region accounted for the largest aerostructure market share in 2025. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2026–2035 Base Year 2025 Market Size in 2025 $75.2 billion Market Size in 2035 $142.7 billion CAGR 6.6 % No. of Pages in Report 322 Segments Covered Component, Material, Aircraft Type, and Region Target Region / Countries Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa). Drivers Advancements in Lightweight Composite Materials. Growing Investments in Aerospace Infrastructure. Growing Expansion of Defense and Military Aircraft Programs Opportunities Rising Demand for Fuel-Efficient Aircraft Advancements in Additive Manufacturing Technologies Restraints High Manufacturing and Raw Material Costs Skilled Labor Shortage in Aerospace Manufacturing

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Market Growth & Opportunities Factors:

The rising demand for fuel-efficient aircraft is creating significant growth opportunities for the aerostructure market as airlines and aircraft manufacturers increasingly focus on reducing fuel consumption, operating costs, and carbon emissions. Modern aircraft designs emphasize lightweight aerostructures made from advanced composite materials, titanium, and high-strength aluminum alloys to improve aerodynamic efficiency and overall aircraft performance. The growing replacement of aging aircraft fleets with next-generation fuel-efficient models such as narrow-body and wide-body commercial aircraft is driving demand for innovative aerostructure components including wings, fuselage sections, nacelles, and tail assemblies. In addition, stringent environmental regulations and global sustainability initiatives are encouraging aerospace companies to invest in advanced manufacturing technologies and lightweight structural solutions. The increasing production of fuel-efficient commercial aircraft, along with rising air passenger traffic and airline fleet expansion, is expected to accelerate investments in aerostructure development, thereby creating substantial opportunities for market growth worldwide.

Operational and logistical challenges:

The shortage of skilled labor in aerospace manufacturing is a significant factor hampering the growth of the aerostructure market. The production of aerostructure components requires highly trained professionals with expertise in precision engineering, composite material fabrication, advanced machining, assembly operations, and quality inspection. Aerospace manufacturing standards are extremely stringent, and even minor production errors can impact aircraft safety and performance. However, many manufacturers are facing challenges in recruiting and retaining qualified engineers, technicians, welders, and machine operators capable of handling complex aerospace production processes. The growing adoption of advanced technologies such as automation, robotics, and composite manufacturing has further increased the demand for specialized technical skills. Modern aerostructure production involves sophisticated systems including computer-aided design (CAD), automated fiber placement, and digital manufacturing platforms, which require workers with advanced technical training and experience. In many regions, the available workforce lacks sufficient expertise in these specialized areas, creating a gap between industry requirements and labor availability. This shortage can lead to production inefficiencies, increased operational costs, and delays in aircraft manufacturing programs..

Regional Insights

The aerostructure market shows distinct regional dynamics driven by aircraft manufacturing capacity, defense spending, and technological advancement. North America remains the dominant region, holding the largest market share due to the strong presence of OEMs such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin, high defense budgets, and advanced aerospace manufacturing infrastructure. Europe follows as a key market, supported by Airbus, a well-established supplier ecosystem, and increasing focus on lightweight composite structures and sustainable aviation technologies. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by rising air passenger traffic, expanding airline fleets, and growing indigenous aircraft programs in China and India, along with increasing investments in aerospace manufacturing. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) represent emerging markets, where growth is supported by fleet modernization, defense procurement, and increasing airline connectivity, though infrastructure and technological capabilities remain relatively limited compared to developed regions. Overall, regional growth is shaped by demand for fuel-efficient aircraft and supply chain expansion.

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Key Players:

The leading companies profiled in the report include SAAB AB, Leonardo S.p.A., Daher Aerospace SAS, Melrose Industries PLC, Boeing, FACC AG, Aernnova Aerospace, RTX, Elbit Systems Ltd, and Airbus SE.

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In February 2026, Daher announced the renewal and expansion of its contract with Airbus Atlantic for the logistics management of the West Hub in Montoir-de-Bretagne. This five-year partnership (2026-2031) comes with a major challenge: supporting the industrial ramp-up with a tripling of logistics volumes and a doubling of staff by mid-2027.

In January 2026, Daher continues a historic collaboration of more than 30 years with Airbus on this widebody jetliner's final assembly. The contract covers three work packages: sidewall panels, overhead stowage bins, and integration of oxygen modules.

In January 2026, Daher has been entrusted with an industrial services assignment on Airbus' second A321 final assembly line (FAL) in Toulouse, France – effectively doubling the scope of its operations related to the build-up of this single-engine jetliner.

In April 2026, Melrose Industries PLC (GKN Aerospace) announced the launch of TITAN-AM (Titanium Industrialization and Technology Advancement for Near-net Additive Manufacturing), an $8.4 million program in partnership with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). The initiative is focused on advancing and industrializing Laser Metal Deposition with Wire (LMD-w) technology to enable next-generation aerostructures.

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