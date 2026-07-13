Aerogel Market worth $2.13 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Aerogel Market by Type (Silica, Polymer, Carbon), Form (Blanket, Panel, Particle, Monolith), Processing (As Manufactured (Virgin), Composites), Application (Energy Industrial, Transportation, Architecture & Construction), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031", The aerogel market size was USD 1.00 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.13 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.63% between 2026 and 2031.

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Aerogel Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 1.12 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 2.13 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 13.63%

Aerogel Market Trends & Insights.

The growth potential for the aerogel market is very high in the coming years, owing to rising demand from key applications such as building & construction, oil & gas, automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial insulation, and energy storage. The increasing focus on improving energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, and meeting stringent thermal performance requirements through advanced insulation materials further drives this market. The application of aerogels enables enhanced thermal management by providing superior insulation, lightweight properties, fire resistance, and space-saving performance across a wide range of end-use industries.

North America dominated the global aerogel market in 2025, accounting for a market share of 48.0% in terms of value.

The polymer segment is projected to be the fastest-growing type of aerogels, at a CAGR of 16.10%, in terms of value, between 2026 and 2031.

The blanket segment accounted for the largest share of the aerogel market in terms of value and volume in 2025.

The as manufactured (virgin) segment dominated the aerogel market in terms of value and volume in 2025.

The energy industrial segment dominated the global aerogel market with a market share of 52.0%, in terms of value, in 2025.

The Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (US), Cabot Corporation (US), Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg), Nano Tech Co., Ltd. (China), Zhejiang UGOO Technology Co., Ltd. (China) are identified as key players in the global aerogel market. These companies have strong market presence and extensive product portfolios.

aerogel-it GmbH (Germany) and Svenska Aerogels Holding AB (Sweden), among other emerging players, have carved out solid positions within specialized niche segments, highlighting their potential to evolve into future market leaders.

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140 - Tables

68 - Figures

300 - Pages

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The market is projected to grow because of growing demand for high-quality aerogels, mounting technological advancements and innovations regarding aerogels, and growing energy efficiency regulations. They offer exceptional thermal insulation, reducing energy consumption in oil & gas industries and enhancing efficiency in aerospace and automotive applications due to their lightweight yet robust structure. Aerogels also excel in acoustic insulation, dampening sound effectively, and they remain stable at high temperatures, making them suitable for extreme environments.

The polymer segment is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, of the global aerogel market during the forecast period.

The polymer aerogel market is set to grow notably during the forecast period. This impressive growth is attributed to a winning combination of properties. These aerogels have flexibility, strength, and ease of processing, and therefore they can be used for packing, coatings, and in biomedical areas where strength and tailor-made products are important. Nanoparticles incorporated with polymers and improvements of the polymer chemistry and the manufacturing processes are mapped to improve the polymers to improve on now and their applicability. Also, their versatility for new trend applications like energy storage and environmental protection matches the increasing trend of green materials and makes polymer aerogels potential to grow over the next few years.

Particle form is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, of the global aerogel market during the forecast period.

The particle form of aerogel has a higher growth rate due to numerous applications and its flexibility. These particle-form aerogels provide a large surface area to volume ratio and can be easily integrated into different products and processes, including insulation, catalysis, coatings, and composites. The versatility and efficiency of manufacturing have also been upgraded owing to the developments in manufacturing technologies, which further led to the higher demand in a variety of sectors. With these advantages, particle is positioned to be the second largest type in the aerogel market, driving growth and improvements in aerogel efficiency.

The energy industrial application is estimated to be the largest of the aerogel market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The energy industrial is the largest application in the aerogel market because of its importance in driving improvement of efficiency and decrease of cost in various industries, including oil refinery, petrochemical, power generation, offshore & onshore, and natural gas & LNG. Aerogel is essential to ensure that equipment, pipelines, and tanks are devoid of tremendous heat losses and, hence, make operations more reliable. With rising challenges from the environmental regulatory bodies to promote energy saving and low emission, aerogel plays a significant role in ensuring that these industries meet, while also using energy efficiently. In addition, the increase in the usage of renewable energy requirements has led to the high demand for aerogels in energy storage and supply, which has placed aerogels at the core of the market.

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Asia Pacific is estimated to be the second-largest market for the aerogel market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific secures the second-largest position in the aerogel market, followed by following Asia Pacific. This strength comes from a well-established aerogel industry in China, readily embracing advancements like blanket, panel, and monolith aerogels. Furthermore, Asia Pacific's rapid industrialization, urbanization, and growing demand for energy-efficient solutions are driving the aerogel market. Aerogels are increasingly utilized in construction for their superior thermal insulation properties, aiding in energy savings and sustainability efforts.

Key Players

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (US), Cabot Corporation (US), Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg), Nano Tech Co., Ltd. (China), Zhejiang UGOO Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Guangdong Alison Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Beerenberg AS (Norway), Aerogel Technologies, LLC (US), Enersens (France), IBIH Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. (China), and aerogel-it GmbH (Germany).

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