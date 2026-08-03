ADOIT 20.0 Introduces Dynamic Search, Configurable Dashboards, and Application Compliance Assessment

New capabilities make relevant information easier to find, bring key priorities into focus, and strengthen governance across the architecture landscape.

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group today announced the release of ADOIT 20.0, the latest version of their EA suite. The release helps organizations cut through architecture complexity, bring priorities into focus, and act on information they can trust.

As Enterprise Architecture supports more teams and transformation initiatives, maintaining a complete repository is no longer enough. Organizations need accessible information, clear priorities, and reliable data. ADOIT 20.0 responds with connected capabilities for discovery, visibility, governance, and application assessment.

An enhanced search experience helps users find relevant information faster with less query maintenance. Dynamic filters adapt to the current user or date, keeping recurring searches useful as responsibilities and timeframes change.

New Configurable Dashboards bring the architecture data that matters to each user into one personalized view. Flexible widgets provide control over what to display, how to visualize it, and how to arrange the dashboard, which can then be saved and shared.

The new Application Compliance Assessment workspace helps organizations evaluate applications against defined principles, constraints, and requirements. Summary views and heatmaps reveal gaps, compare results, and focus improvement where it is needed most.

Forms Approvals strengthen governance by ensuring proposed repository changes are reviewed before implementation. This helps maintain accurate, consistent architecture data, clarify responsibilities, and build trust in the information teams rely on.

"ADOIT 20.0 helps teams reach the information that matters, shape it around their needs, and rely on it with confidence," said Christoph Moser, ADOIT Product Manager. "Together, these capabilities make Enterprise Architecture more accessible, focused, and actionable."

Beyond the user-facing capabilities, ADOIT 20.0 builds on a modern, fully containerized Linux-based foundation – enabling faster innovation while preserving deployment flexibility, an open data model, and enterprise-grade security.

The new release is available immediately to SaaS customers on the BOC AWS Cloud. More information is available on the BOC Group website.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group crafts and markets Enterprise Modelling Software for BPM, EA, and GRC, helping organizations manage complexity and transformation in the digital era. Its interconnected and adaptable tools integrate with a wide range of ecosystem applications.

ADOIT customers include Allianz, Dentsu Aegis, iHeartMedia, PostFinance, Vienna International Airport, and many others.

Press Contact:

BOC Information Technologies Consulting GmbH

Michael Kamberov

Global Market Development Manager

+43-1-905 10 71-0

michael.kamberov@boc-group.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3008272/BOC_Logo.jpg