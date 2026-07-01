Adhesion Barrier Market worth $1.11 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Adhesion Barrier Market is projected to grow from about USD 0.78 billion in 2026 to USD 1.11 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 39 Figures spread through 220 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Adhesion Barrier Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Adhesion Barrier Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.78 billion

USD 0.78 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1.11 billion

USD 1.11 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 7.3%

Adhesion Barrier Market Trends & Insights:

By product, the synthetic adhesion segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.4-7.6% in the market.

By formulation, the gel formulation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.0-8.3% from 2026 to 2031.

North America accounted for the largest share, 40-45%, of the global adhesion barrier market in 2025.

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Adhesion barriers play a crucial role in reducing the formation of post-surgical adhesions, which can lead to complications such as chronic pain, infertility, bowel obstruction, and the need for repeat surgeries. Driven by the increasing focus on surgical safety, improved postoperative outcomes, and reduced complications, the adhesion barrier market is evolving to include advanced film-, gel-, liquid-, and spray-based formulations. These products are designed to create a temporary physical barrier between tissues during the healing process, thereby minimizing adhesion formation across various surgical specialties.

Continued research and product innovation are advancing the development of more effective, easy-to-apply, and procedure-specific adhesion-prevention solutions. These advancements, along with rising surgical volumes and growing awareness of adhesion-related complications, are encouraging broader adoption of adhesion barriers across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty surgical settings.

By product, the synthetic adhesion barriers accounted for the largest share of the adhesion barrier market in 2025.

Based on product, the adhesion barriers market is segmented into synthetic and natural adhesion barriers. In 2025, the synthetic adhesion barriers segment accounted for the largest share of the market, primarily due to the broad commercial availability of synthetic products and their greater adoption by surgeons across various surgical procedures compared with natural adhesion barriers. These products are commonly used in open and laparoscopic surgeries, particularly in abdominal, pelvic, gynecological, and other general surgical procedures, where the risk of post-surgical adhesion formation is high.

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Gel-based formulations are the fastest-growing segment of the adhesion barrier formulations market.

Based on formulation, the adhesion barriers market is segmented into film, gel, and liquid formulations. In 2025, gel formulations will grow at the highest CAGR in the adhesion barriers market during the forecast period because gel-form adhesion barriers carry a lower risk of anastomotic leaks and associated complications than film-form adhesion barriers. This is one of the major factors driving growth in demand and preference for gel-form adhesion barriers among end users.

North America will continue to dominate the adhesion barriers market in 2031.

The adhesion barriers market has been segmented into five key geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2025, North America held the largest share of the adhesion barriers market.

North America leads the adhesion barriers market due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, high surgical volumes, rapid adoption of advanced surgical products, and strong presence of leading market players. Growth in the region is mainly driven by the rising geriatric population, increasing number of abdominal, gynecological, orthopedic, and other specialty surgeries, and growing awareness regarding post-surgical adhesion-related complications. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is also expected to increase the number of surgical interventions, thereby supporting the demand for adhesion barriers. In addition, favorable access to advanced healthcare facilities, higher healthcare spending, and the presence of key companies in the US and Canada further contribute to the region's dominant position in the market.

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Top Companies in Adhesion Barrier Market:

The Top Companies in Adhesion Barrier Market include Johnson & Johnson (US), Baxter (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), FzioMed, Inc. (US), MAST Biosurgery (Switzerland), BIOSCOMPASS, Inc. (US), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), AlloSource (US), CG Bio Inc. (South Korea), PlantTec Medical GmbH (Germany), Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products Co., Ltd. (China), Gunze Limited (Japan), Samyang Biopharm Corporation (South Korea), BioRegen Biomedical (Changzhou) Co., Ltd. (China), SciVision Biotech Inc. (Taiwan), Kyeron (Netherlands), Betatech Medical (Turkey), Dongsung (South Korea), Womed (France), Proview-MBD Biotech (Taiwan), Semical (Turkey), and Alafair Biosciences (US).

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