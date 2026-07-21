Acute Pain Market Forecast Signals Accelerated Growth at a CAGR of 12% During the Forecast Period (2026-2036), Driven by Novel Non-Opioid Therapies and Expanding Treatment Options | DelveInsight

The acute pain market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the increasing adoption of multimodal pain management approaches, along with growing demand for non-opioid and long-acting analgesics. Additionally, the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Rizatriptan (RizaFilm) (Gensco Pharma/IntelGenx), CPL-01 (Cali Biosciences), PRF-110 (PainReform), OCS-01 (Oculis Pharma), F14 (mdc-CWM) [MedinCell/Arthritis Innovation Corporation (AIC)], NTM-001 (Neumentum), and others will further drive the market forward.

LAS VEGAS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Acute Pain Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, acute pain emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Acute Pain Market Summary

The market size for acute pain was found to be USD 4.5 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest acute pain treatment market size of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The total number of incident cases of acute pain in the 7MM were around 181 million in 2025.

in 2025. Leading acute pain companies, such as Gensco Pharma, IntelGenx, Cali Biosciences, PainReform, Oculis Pharma, MedinCell, Arthritis Innovation Corporation (AIC), Neumentum, Tris Pharma, Viatris, Xgene Pharmaceutical, Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC BioSciences), Allodynic Therapeutics, Latigo Biotherapeutics, Concentric Analgesics, Allay Therapeutics, Maruishi Pharmaceutical, Halia Therapeutics, Teikoku Pharma, Cessatech, Vaneltix Pharma, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing new acute pain treatment drugs that can be available in the acute pain market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new acute pain treatment drugs that can be available in the acute pain market in the coming years. The promising acute pain therapies in clinical trials include Rizatriptan (RizaFilm), CPL-01, PRF-110, OCS-01, F14 (mdc-CWM), NTM-001, Cebranopadol, Meloxicam (MR-107A-02), XG005, TLC590, Naltrexone and acetaminophen (DEPADE), LTG-001, Vocacapsaicin (CA-008), ATX101, HT-6184, Esflurbiprofen transdermal (TK-254Rx), CT001, Alenura (VNX001), BHV-2100, and others.

Discover what is the future of the acute pain treatment market @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/acute-pain-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Acute Pain Market

Rising Global Disease Burden: Acute pain remains a major global healthcare challenge, commonly resulting from surgical procedures, traumatic injuries, accidents, and various acute medical conditions. Its widespread occurrence contributes to significant healthcare utilization, increased treatment costs, and a considerable decline in patients' quality of life. The urgent need for rapid symptom control continues to fuel demand for safe, effective, and fast-acting pain management therapies.

Acute pain remains a major global healthcare challenge, commonly resulting from surgical procedures, traumatic injuries, accidents, and various acute medical conditions. Its widespread occurrence contributes to significant healthcare utilization, increased treatment costs, and a considerable decline in patients' quality of life. The urgent need for rapid symptom control continues to fuel demand for safe, effective, and fast-acting pain management therapies. Rising Incidence of Surgical Procedures: The increasing number of orthopedic, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and cosmetic surgeries worldwide is significantly driving demand for effective acute pain management therapies. Postoperative pain remains one of the largest treatment segments, creating sustained demand for both hospital-administered and take-home analgesics.

The increasing number of orthopedic, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and cosmetic surgeries worldwide is significantly driving demand for effective acute pain management therapies. Postoperative pain remains one of the largest treatment segments, creating sustained demand for both hospital-administered and take-home analgesics. Shift Toward Non-Opioid Pain Management: Growing concerns over opioid addiction, dependence, and misuse have accelerated the development and adoption of non-opioid analgesics. Healthcare providers are increasingly favoring safer alternatives that deliver effective pain relief while minimizing abuse potential and adverse effects.

Growing concerns over opioid addiction, dependence, and misuse have accelerated the development and adoption of non-opioid analgesics. Healthcare providers are increasingly favoring safer alternatives that deliver effective pain relief while minimizing abuse potential and adverse effects. Increasing Adoption of Multimodal Analgesia: Hospitals are increasingly implementing multimodal pain management strategies that combine different drug classes and techniques to improve pain control while reducing opioid use. This approach is becoming the standard of care for postoperative and acute pain management.

Hospitals are increasingly implementing multimodal pain management strategies that combine different drug classes and techniques to improve pain control while reducing opioid use. This approach is becoming the standard of care for postoperative and acute pain management. Launch of Innovative Pain Therapeutics: Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in novel pain management therapies, including Rizatriptan (RizaFilm) (Gensco Pharma/IntelGenx), CPL-01 (Cali Biosciences), PRF-110 (PainReform), OCS-01 (Oculis Pharma), F14 (mdc-CWM) [MedinCell/Arthritis Innovation Corporation (AIC)], NTM-001 (Neumentum), Cebranopadol (Tris Pharma), Meloxicam (MR-107A-02) (Viatris), XG005 (Xgene Pharmaceutical), TLC590 [Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC BioSciences)], and others. These innovations are expanding treatment options and improving patient outcomes, fueling market growth.

According to Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting at DelveInsight, growing research and development in acute pain is accelerating the discovery of novel therapies. This trend, Thakur said, reflects a deeper understanding of pain pathways and a push for safer, more effective treatments beyond opioids.

Acute Pain Market Analysis

Acute pain management, including both postoperative and non-postoperative pain, relies on a multimodal treatment strategy that integrates pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions.

Drug-based therapies commonly include opioids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), acetaminophen, corticosteroids, local anesthetics, and adjuvant agents such as antidepressants, muscle relaxants, and cannabinoids.

such as antidepressants, muscle relaxants, and cannabinoids. These are often complemented by non-pharmacological approaches, including physical therapy, acupuncture, cognitive-behavioral therapy, massage, and Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS), which help enhance pain control while minimizing dependence on any single therapeutic modality.

A multimodal approach remains the cornerstone of effective acute pain management because combining different treatment modalities can produce additive or synergistic analgesic effects while reducing the risk of adverse events associated with individual therapies.

Standard multimodal regimens typically incorporate regional anesthesia techniques such as nerve blocks or epidurals, systemic analgesics including opioids and non-opioid medications, adjunctive therapies, physical measures such as Rest, Ice, Compression, and Elevation (RICE), and structured rehabilitation programs to facilitate recovery.

including opioids and non-opioid medications, adjunctive therapies, physical measures such as Rest, Ice, Compression, and Elevation (RICE), and structured rehabilitation programs to facilitate recovery. The current therapeutic landscape for postoperative acute pain includes several approved products, such as suzetrigine (JOURNAVX) , the intravenous acetaminophen and ibuprofen combination (COMBOGESIC IV/MAXIGESIC IV) , the extended-release combination of bupivacaine and meloxicam (ZYNRELEF) , and loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel (LOTEMAX SM) , along with other established treatment options.

, the intravenous , the extended-release , and , along with other established treatment options. Despite continued innovation, the acute pain market has witnessed the discontinuation of several previously approved therapies, underscoring the commercial and regulatory challenges associated with this therapeutic area.

Products such as DSUVIA (sufentanil citrate) and OLINVYK (oliceridine) were withdrawn despite possessing strong intellectual property portfolios, while combination therapies including SEGLENTIS (celecoxib and tramadol hydrochloride) and APADAZ (benzhydrocodone and acetaminophen) encountered obstacles related to safety concerns, prescribing limitations, or limited market adoption.

were withdrawn despite possessing strong intellectual property portfolios, while combination therapies including encountered obstacles related to safety concerns, prescribing limitations, or limited market adoption. The development pipeline for acute pain remains active and promising, with multiple mid- and late-stage candidates advancing through clinical development. Notable investigational therapies include F14 (Arthritis Innovation/Medincell), OCS-01 (Oculis), NTM-001 (Neumentum), cebranopadol (TRN-228) (Tris Pharma), meloxicam (MR 107A 02) (Viatris), XG005 (Xgene Pharmaceutical), ATX101 (Allay Therapeutics), and others.

(Arthritis Innovation/Medincell), (Oculis), (Neumentum), (Tris Pharma), (Viatris), (Xgene Pharmaceutical), (Allay Therapeutics), and others. These emerging candidates have the potential to broaden treatment options and address unmet needs in acute pain management by offering improved efficacy, safety, and patient outcomes.

Acute Pain Competitive Landscape

Some of the acute pain drugs under development include Rizatriptan (RizaFilm) (Gensco Pharma/IntelGenx), CPL-01 (Cali Biosciences), PRF-110 (PainReform), OCS-01 (Oculis Pharma), F14 (mdc-CWM) [MedinCell/Arthritis Innovation Corporation (AIC)], NTM-001 (Neumentum), Cebranopadol (Tris Pharma), Meloxicam (MR-107A-02) (Viatris), XG005 (Xgene Pharmaceutical), TLC590 [Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC BioSciences)], Naltrexone and acetaminophen (DEPADE) (Allodynic Therapeutics), LTG-001 (Latigo Biotherapeutics), Vocacapsaicin (CA-008) (Concentric Analgesics), ATX101 (Allay Therapeutics and Maruishi Pharmaceutical), HT-6184 (Halia Therapeutics), Esflurbiprofen transdermal (TK-254Rx) (Teikoku Pharma), CT001 (Cessatech), Alenura (VNX001) (Vaneltix Pharma), BHV-2100 (Biohaven Pharmaceuticals), and others.

Neumentum's NTM-001 is an innovative, alcohol-free formulation of the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) ketorolac, supplied in a ready-to-use premixed infusion bag for continuous intravenous administration over a 24-hour period. The Phase III clinical development program aims to secure a broad indication for the short-term treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain requiring opioid-level analgesia, particularly in postoperative patients. The clinical study evaluating NTM-001 was strategically designed and executed through a collaboration between NEMA Research and Neumentum.

Cali Biosciences' CPL-01 is a long-acting injectable formulation of ropivacaine hydrochloride developed using sustained-release technology. Ropivacaine, an amide-type local anesthetic, is widely used to provide local or regional anesthesia during surgical procedures and for the management of acute pain. While conventional ropivacaine hydrochloride injections are approved for these indications, their relatively short duration of action often necessitates continuous catheter-based infusion to maintain postoperative analgesia. To address this limitation, Cali Biosciences has incorporated its proprietary PG-Depot drug delivery platform into the development of CPL-01, enabling prolonged pain relief at the administration site following a single local injection.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the acute pain market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the acute pain market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about which pipeline drugs could transform acute pain treatment @ Acute Pain Drugs

Recent Developments in the Acute Pain Market

In May 2026, Viatris Inc. announced that the FDA had accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for MR-107A-02, a fast-acting, non-opioid formulation of meloxicam intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of December 27, 2026, for its regulatory decision on the application.

announced that the FDA had accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for MR-107A-02, a fast-acting, non-opioid formulation of meloxicam intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of December 27, 2026, for its regulatory decision on the application. In May 2026, Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that Health Canada had accepted its New Drug Submission (NDS) for suzetrigine, a potential treatment for moderate-to-severe acute pain in adults. Suzetrigine is a highly selective NaV1.8 pain signal inhibitor and belongs to a novel class of oral analgesics, distinct from both opioids and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). If granted approval, suzetrigine could become the first new class of acute pain medication introduced in Canada in more than two decades, offering a significant advancement in pain management.

announced that Health Canada had accepted its New Drug Submission (NDS) for suzetrigine, a potential treatment for moderate-to-severe acute pain in adults. Suzetrigine is a highly selective NaV1.8 pain signal inhibitor and belongs to a novel class of oral analgesics, distinct from both opioids and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). If granted approval, suzetrigine could become the first new class of acute pain medication introduced in Canada in more than two decades, offering a significant advancement in pain management. In March 2026, Cocrystalpharma announced the company's plans to continue development of oral CC-42344 as a treatment for pandemic and seasonal Acute pain with an additional Phase IIa study.

announced the company's plans to continue development of oral CC-42344 as a treatment for pandemic and seasonal Acute pain with an additional Phase IIa study. In February 2026, Cidara Therapeutics announced that MK-1406 (CD388) is currently being evaluated in the Phase III ANCHOR study (NCT07159763).

announced that MK-1406 (CD388) is currently being evaluated in the Phase III ANCHOR study (NCT07159763). In February 2026, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation for mCombriax, a vaccine developed by Moderna, for the prevention of influenza disease.

the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation for mCombriax, a vaccine developed by Moderna, for the prevention of influenza disease. In January 2026, Merck announced that the company had successfully completed a cash tender offer, conducted via its subsidiary, for the acquisition of all outstanding common shares of Cidara Therapeutics.

Acute Pain Epidemiology Segmentation

The acute pain epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current acute pain patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The total incident cases of acute pain in the US were around 87.4 million in 2025. These cases are anticipated to increase in the upcoming years.

The acute pain treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Acute Pain

Total Incident Cases of Acute Pain by Type

Severity Specific Incident Cases of Acute Pain

Total Treated Cases of Acute Pain

Acute Pain Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Acute Pain Market CAGR 12 % Acute Pain Market Size in 2025 USD 4.5 Billion Key Acute Pain Companies Gensco Pharma, IntelGenx, Cali Biosciences, PainReform, Oculis Pharma, MedinCell, Arthritis Innovation Corporation (AIC), Neumentum, Tris Pharma, Viatris, Xgene Pharmaceutical, Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC BioSciences), Allodynic Therapeutics, Latigo Biotherapeutics, Concentric Analgesics, Allay Therapeutics, Maruishi Pharmaceutical, Halia Therapeutics, Teikoku Pharma, Cessatech, Vaneltix Pharma, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Heron Therapeutics, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, AFT Pharmaceuticals, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Kala Pharmaceutical, Alcon, AbbVie, Allergan, Bausch + Lomb, Ocular Therapeutix, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, OptiNose, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Scilex, Impel Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Acute Pain Therapies Rizatriptan (RizaFilm), CPL-01, PRF-110, OCS-01, F14 (mdc-CWM), NTM-001, Cebranopadol, Meloxicam (MR-107A-02), XG005, TLC590, Naltrexone and acetaminophen (DEPADE), LTG-001, Vocacapsaicin (CA-008), ATX101, HT-6184, Esflurbiprofen transdermal (TK-254Rx), CT001, Alenura (VNX001), BHV-2100, JOURNAVX, ZYNRELEF, COMBOGESIC, INVELTYS, UBRELVY, LOTEMAX SM, DEXTENZA, TOSYMRA, ZEMBRACE SYMTOUCH, ONZETRA XSAIL, BREKIYA, ATZUMI, REYVOW, ZAVZPRET, NURTEC ODT/VYDURA, EMGALITY, ELYXYB, TRUDHESA, SYMBRAVO, APP13007, and others

Scope of the Acute Pain Market Report

Acute Pain Patient Population Forecast

Acute Pain Therapeutics Market Size

Acute Pain Pipeline Analysis

Acute Pain Market Size and Trends

Acute Pain Market Opportunity

Acute Pain Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Acute Pain

Acute Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the top emerging therapies in acute pain @ Acute Pain Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Acute Pain Market Key Insights 2 Acute Pain Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Acute Pain Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Acute Pain by Class in 2026 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Acute Pain by Class in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Difference between Acute and Chronic Pain 7.3 The Transition of Acute pain to Chronic Pain 7.4 Types of Acute Pain 7.5 Signs and Symptoms 7.6 Causes 7.7 Pathophysiology of Acute Pain 7.8 Diagnosis 7.9 Treatment 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.3 Total Incident Cases of Acute Pain in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Incident Cases of Acute Pain in the United States 8.4.2 Total Incident Cases of Acute Pain by Type in the United States 8.4.3 Severity-specific Incident Cases of Acute Pain in the United States 8.4.4 Total Treated Cases of Acute Pain in the United States 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey of Acute Pain 10 Marketed Acute Pain Therapies 10.1 Key Cross 10.2 Suzetrigine (JOURNAVX): Vertex Pharmaceuticals 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trial 10.2.5 Clinical Development 10.2.5.1 Clinical Trial Development 10.2.6 Analyst Views 10.3 Bupivacaine and meloxicam (ZYNRELEF): Heron Therapeutics 10.4 Acetaminophen and ibuprofen IV (COMBOGESIC): Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, AFT Pharmaceuticals/Hikma Pharmaceuticals 10.5 Loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension (INVELTYS): Kala Pharmaceutical/Alcon Therapeutics 10.6 Ubrogepant (UBRELVY): AbbVie/Allergan 10.7 Loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel 0.38% (LOTEMAX SM): Bausch + Lomb 10.8 Dexamethasone(DEXTENZA): Ocular Therapeutix 10.9 Sumatriptan (TOSYMRA): Tonix Pharmaceuticals/Dr. Reddy's Laboratories 10.10 ZEMBRACE SYMTOUCH: Tonix Pharmaceuticals 10.11 ONZETRA XSAIL: OptiNose 10.12 Dihydroergotamine mesylate (BREKIYA): Amneal Pharmaceuticals 10.13 Dihydroergotamine (ATZUMI) : Satsuma Pharmaceuticals 10.14 Lasmiditan (REYVOW): Eli Lilly 10.15 Zavegepant (ZAVZPRET): Pfizer 10.16 Rimegepant (NURTEC ODT/VYDURA): Pfizer/Biohaven 10.17 Galcanezumab-gnlm (EMGALITY): Eli Lilly 10.18 Celecoxib (ELYXYB): Scilex 10.19 TRUDHESA (dihydroergotamine mesylate): Impel Pharmaceuticals 10.20 SYMBRAVO (meloxicam and rizatriptan): Axsome Therapeutics 10.21 Clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension 0.05% (APP13007): Formosa Pharmaceuticals 11 Emerging Acute Pain Therapies 11.1 Key Cross 11.2 Rizatriptan (RizaFilm): Gensco Pharma/IntelGenx 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Development Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 CPL-01: Cali Biosciences 11.4 PRF-110: PainReform 11.5 OCS-01: Oculis Pharma 11.6 F14 (mdc-CWM): MedinCell/Arthritis Innovation Corporation (AIC) 11.7 NTM-001: Neumentum 11.8 Cebranopadol: Tris Pharma 11.9 Meloxicam (MR-107A-02): Viatris 11.10 XG005: Xgene Pharmaceutical 11.11 TLC590: Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC BioSciences) 11.12 Naltrexone and acetaminophen (DEPADE): Allodynic Therapeutics 11.13 LTG-001: Latigo Biotherapeutics 11.14 Vocacapsaicin (CA-008): Concentric Analgesics 11.15 ATX101: Allay Therapeutics and Maruishi Pharmaceutical 11.16 HT-6184: Halia Therapeutics 11.17 Esflurbiprofen transdermal (TK-254Rx): Teikoku Pharma 11.18 CT001: Cessatech 11.19 Alenura (VNX001): Vaneltix Pharma 11.20 BHV-2100: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals 12 Acute Pain Market : 7MM Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Acute Pain Market Outlook 12.3 Conjoint analysis 12.4 Key Acute Pain Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of Acute Pain in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Acute Pain by Therapies in 7MM 12.7 Market Size of Acute Pain by Post-Operative Therapies in 7MM 12.8 Market Size of Acute Pain by Non Post-Operative Therapies in 7MM 12.9 The United States Acute Pain Market 12.9.1 Total Market Size of Acute Pain in the United States 12.9.2 Market Size of Acute Pain by Therapies in the United States 12.9.3 Market Size of Acute Pain by Post-Operative Therapies in the United States 12.9.4 Market Size of Acute Pain by Non Post-Operative Therapies in the United States 12.10 EU4 and United Kingdom Acute Pain Market 12.11 Japan Acute Pain Market 13 Unmet Needs 14 SWOT Analysis 15 KOL Views 16 Acute Pain Market Access and Reimbursement 17 Bibliography 18 Acute Pain Market Report Methodology

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