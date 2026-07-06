Action Energy and Kellton Form Strategic JV to Accelerate AI-Led Digital Transformation Across the GCC Energy Sector

KUWAIT CITY, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Action Energy Company K.S.C.P. (Bloomberg: ALFTAQA KK) (Reuters: ALFTAQA.KW) (Premier Market of Boursa Kuwait: ALFTAQA), Kuwait's leading local partner for integrated upstream services, owner and operator of one of the youngest rig fleets in the region, today announced a strategic joint venture (JV) with Kellton, a global AI-led digital transformation and enterprise technology company, to drive AI-led digital transformation across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) energy sector.

JV Details:

Action Energy Company Rig

Ownership: Action Energy Company (AEC) holds a 51% stake, with Kellton holding 49%.

Action Energy Company (AEC) holds a 51% stake, with Kellton holding 49%. Term: Initial term of five-years, automatically renewable for successive three-year periods.

Initial term of five-years, automatically renewable for successive three-year periods. Business Lines:

Oil & Gas: Digital oilfield solutions and services, including the deployment of Kellton's OPTIMA platform, a digital oilfield management platform. Information Technology: IT products and services across multiple sectors, including enterprise software, cloud computing, cybersecurity, ERP implementation, systems integration, and managed services.

The JV brings together AEC's industry relationships, and operational expertise with Kellton's capabilities in AI, digital engineering, cloud, cybersecurity, and data. Together, the partners aim to help energy operators across the GCC modernize their operations, sharpen decision-making, and unlock greater value. Beyond the opportunity in Kuwait, the JV plans to establish a presence in Doha, with broader ambition to grow across the GCC, including KSA, UAE, and Oman.

A focus of the JV is to rollout OPTIMA, Kellton's proprietary digital oilfield platform, leveraging AI, automation, real-time visibility, and asset optimization alongside AEC's operational expertise and relationship with Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), to bring intelligent, data-driven field operations to clients across the region.

Ivan Chikunov, GM of Services & BD at AEC, said: "This JV advances AEC's strategy to expand its oilfield services by digitally modernizing field operations and enhancing quality. The addressable market for oil and gas digitalization across the GCC exceeds US$1 billion annually, and our objective is to capture at least 5% of this market over time."

Krishna Chintam, Managing Director at Kellton, said: "The GCC is becoming one of the world's most ambitious markets for AI adoption and enterprise transformation. This JV pairs market strength with global technology expertise so organizations can transform at scale. With AEC, we can bring AI-led innovation, industry-specific solutions, and the full capabilities of OPTIMA to customers, delivering measurable outcomes for enterprises entering the next phase of digital transformation."

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