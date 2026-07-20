ACL Digital Announces Strategic Alliance with Swantide to Fast-Track AI-Driven Salesforce Delivery

The partnership combines ACL Digital's chip-to-cloud engineering expertise with Swantide's AI-native Salesforce platform to drive measurable enterprise outcomes.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, part of the ALTEN Group, a trusted AI-led Digital & Systems Engineering Partner driving innovation by designing and building intelligent systems across the full technology stack — from chip to cloud, today announced a strategic partnership with Swantide, an AI–powered platform redefining how organizations take ownership of their Salesforce ecosystems. The alliance is engineered to help enterprises realize greater value from their Salesforce investments, compressing delivery timelines from months to days and establishing a structured, governance-ready foundation for agentic AI.

ACL Digital brings decades of experience delivering complex enterprise solutions across industries and platforms, including Salesforce. Swantide enhances this with an AI-powered platform purpose-built to modernize Salesforce delivery through automation, standardized best practices, and integrated documentation. Together, the companies provide a faster, more predictable, and outcome-driven path to Salesforce-led transformation.

Ramandeep Singh, CEO, ACL Digital, said, "The agentic future of enterprise technology is already here, and businesses must be ready. At ACL Digital, we help clients turn ambition into outcomes with precision and accountability. Our partnership with Swantide reflects that commitment, giving organizations a clear, compliant, and accelerated path to maximize their Salesforce investment while building the data integrity and governance needed to make agentic AI sustainable."

"Most companies can see the promise of an agentic future but struggle with how to get there in a reasonable and compliant fashion. The partnership between ACL Digital and Swantide is a compelling step in clearing that path," said Jay Noble, Vice President, Salesforce Practice at ACL Digital. "This partnership will enable organizations to realize meaningful value from their Salesforce investment in days, not months."

"ACL Digital is an incredible company with decades of experience helping its clients solve the most difficult of technical challenges. The addition of deep domain and Salesforce expertise gives them an incredible competitive advantage," said Taylor Lint, CEO at Swantide. "Together, we help customers adopt a modern, streamlined approach to Salesforce delivery, reducing friction, enhancing predictability, and accelerating value realization."

Partnership Highlights

Through this partnership, ACL Digital and Swantide will deliver:

A Foundation for Agentic Success: Agentforce needs good data, well-structured metadata, and system documentation to perform quickly, efficiently, and accurately.

Agentforce needs good data, well-structured metadata, and system documentation to perform quickly, efficiently, and accurately. More Consistent Outcomes: Repeatable standards, guardrails, and documentation that improve quality and reduce rework, featuring: Feature-to-org impact matrix (objects/fields/flows/integrations/security/UI/reports touched) Collision map (what automation fires today vs after the change) Risk register (top risks + mitigations + test scenarios) Test strategy (regression focus areas based on impact, not generic scripts) Deployment plan (strategy + cutover + rollback considerations)

Repeatable standards, guardrails, and documentation that improve quality and reduce rework, featuring: AI-Readiness Enablement: A delivery foundation that supports data, governance, and operational readiness for agentic and AI-driven capabilities.

About ACL Digital

ACL Digital, part of the ALTEN Group, is a trusted AI-led, Digital & Systems Engineering Partner driving innovation by designing and building intelligent systems across the full technology stack — from chip to cloud. By integrating AI and data-powered solutions, we help enterprises accelerate digital transformation, optimize operations, and achieve scalable business outcomes. Partner with us to turn complexity into clarity and shape the future of your organization.

About Swantide

Swantide provides an automation platform that helps Salesforce delivery teams streamline, standardize, and orchestrate implementation workflows—reducing manual effort and improving consistency across projects.