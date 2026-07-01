Accelerating the Global Green Transition: PHONO Secures Major European Wins and Unveils Full-Scenario Innovations at Intersolar 2026

MUNICH, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PHONO, a globally leading PV product and solution provider, successfully concluded its exhibition at Intersolar Europe 2026, held from June 23-25 in Munich. Coinciding with parent company SUMEC ENERGY's 20th anniversary in the clean energy sector, the PHONO delegation, led by Chairman Guo Hongwei and CEO Zhong Zaifeng, made a significant impact by unveiling comprehensive, full-scenario solutions.

A Full-Scenario Product Matrix for a Diversified World

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To address the varied demands of the global energy market, PHONO presented a complete technology portfolio ranging from core components to system integration. Highlights included the Draco Matrix series of N-type TOPCon modules and the highly efficient Quasar series of BC modules, engineered for utility-scale plants, commercial rooftops, and vertical installations. Notably, PHONO is now the first Chinese PV brand to have its full range of products certified for all scenarios by Germany's DIBt, establishing a strong compliance foundation for the premium European market.

In energy storage, PHONO showcased its integrated "Solar-Storage-Charging" solution. The SCUTUM solar carport system, paired with a modular energy storage system featuring intelligent Battery Management System (iBMS) technology, forms a seamless "generate-store-use" loop for large-scale parking lots and European community microgrids. Further enriching its ecosystem, PHONO demonstrated smart O&M innovations, including unmanned Lantern series intelligent cleaning robots for complex rooftops and aesthetically designed solar fences offering dual generation and protection functions.

Fostering Dialogue Through "Brand Theme Days"

Throughout the event, PHONO deepened partner engagement via interactive theme days:

Insight Day: Highlighting its bankability, PHONO celebrated its status as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 module maker for 13 consecutive years and a Top Performer in seven categories of the PVEL 2026 Scorecard, reinforcing a 25-year performance safety net.

Highlighting its bankability, PHONO celebrated its status as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 module maker for 13 consecutive years and a Top Performer in seven categories of the PVEL 2026 Scorecard, reinforcing a 25-year performance safety net. Vision Day: The world premiere of the documentary The Great Journey showcased PHONO's philosophy of long-term symbiosis and human-centric values.

The world premiere of the documentary showcased PHONO's philosophy of long-term symbiosis and human-centric values. Sustainability Day: PHONO launched its inaugural ESG Report, detailing a strategic evolution toward "Green Empowerment" and promoting its SRAU (Solar Retrofit and Asset Upgrade) circular economy solutions.

Cementing a Core European Presence

Yielding tangible results, PHONO signed major strategic cooperation agreements with leading energy enterprises in Spain and Italy, accelerating its European market penetration. Moving forward, PHONO remains committed to delivering ultra-reliable, full-lifecycle solutions that help partners navigate market cycles and anchor certainty in the era of green development.

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