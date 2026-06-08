AbbVie Presents New Data Across Its Blood Cancer Portfolio at EHA 2026

Data being presented, including six oral presentations, reinforce AbbVie's leadership and commitment to ongoing research to improve outcomes for people living with blood cancers

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced it will share new data at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress and will showcase clinical advancements from research programs across multiple blood cancers, including multiple myeloma (MM), follicular lymphoma (FL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and amyloidosis (AL). Featured data from AbbVie's blood cancer portfolio and pipeline include 21 oral and poster presentations, highlighting the investigational compound etentamig (ABBV-383), and approved therapies, EPKINLY® (epcoritamab-bysp) (TEPKINLY® in the EU), VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax) (VENCLYXTO® in the EU) and DECNUPAZ™ (pivekimab sunirine-pvzy).

"The compelling data we are presenting at EHA reflect AbbVie's robust portfolio and pipeline and our ongoing work to advance the treatment and understanding of hematologic cancers," said Daejin Abidoye, M.D., vice president, therapeutic area head, oncology, solid tumor and hematology, AbbVie. "With this research, we continue our commitment to pioneering innovative solutions that have the potential to elevate standards of care for patients and help address the most pressing challenges in treating blood cancers."

Key oral presentations of epcoritamab data include:

Treatment impact of epcoritamab with lenalidomide and rituximab in relapsed or refractory (R/R) FL A subgroup analysis of the Phase 3 EPCORE FL-1 trial (NCT05409066) of fixed-duration epcoritamab, in combination with rituximab plus lenalidomide (E+R 2 ) for patients with R/R FL (n=243), was performed to determine if the efficacy benefit and tolerability of E+R 2 extended across clinically relevant subgroups, including patients with higher- and lower-risk disease features, compared to R 2 . 1 Between Follicular Lymphoma International Prognostic Index (FLIPI) subgroups, overall response rate (ORR) was numerically higher with E+R 2 compared to R 2 (FLIPI 0–2, 96.5% vs 84.8%; FLIPI 3–5, 93.0% vs 72.6%). 1 A similar trend was seen in those with progression of disease less than or equal to two years from the date of initial frontline therapy (POD24). 1 Across the age subgroups, ORR and complete response rates (CRR) for E+R 2 and R 2 for ≥65 were (94.3% vs 80.2% and 80.7% vs 44.3%, respectively) and <65 (95.5% vs 78.4% and 83.9% vs 54.0%, respectively). Progression-free survival (PFS) hazard ratios (HRs) (95% CIs) for E+R 2 and R 2 for the NHL-5 low co-morbidity index score were (0.27 [0.17–0.42]) and NHL-5 high + intermediate were (0.14 [0.06–0.29]). 1 The E+R 2 safety profile across all subgroups was consistent with the overall trial population, with no new safety signals. 1



Efficacy data of epcoritamab following systemic therapy in R/R large B-cell lymphoma ( LBCL) EPCORE DLBCL-1 (EudraCT No. 2020-003016-27) is a randomized Phase 3 trial in R/R LBCL evaluating epcoritamab, a CD3×CD20 bispecific antibody, monotherapy. The study showed a statistically significant improvement in PFS versus investigator's choice of chemoimmunotherapy (CIT) — either rituximab plus gemcitabine plus oxaliplatin or bendamustine plus rituximab (HR 0.74 [95% CI, 0.60–0.92]; P=0.0059; 24-month PFS: 30% vs 13%). The study did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) (HR: 0.96 [95% CI, 0.77–1.20]). There was no OS detriment per pre-specified criteria.* 2 Epcoritamab reported a CRR of 38% and CIT 26%; (nominal P value 0.0032), duration of response (DOR) (median DOR 37 vs 6 months; duration of complete response (DOCR) NR vs 11 months, respectively) and time to next treatment (TTNT) (7 vs 4 months, respectively; nominal P value <0.0001). 2 Higher rates of grade 3–4 infections (30% vs 12%) and any-grade COVID-19 (36% vs 11%) were reported in the epcoritamab arm. Grade 5 treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) occurred in 17% vs 6% (exposure-adjusted, 1.5 vs 1.8 per 100 pt-mo) and were largely attributable to grade 5 COVID-19 (9% vs 2%). 2

(

*OUS the protocol and SAP were amended to include dual primary endpoints of OS and PFS

The following studies featuring venetoclax, etentamig and pivekimab sunirine-pvzy data will also be shared as oral and poster presentations:

Predicted efficacy of venetoclax-based therapies in CLL based on genetic biomarkers Results from the Phase 3 GAIA/CLL13 (NCT02950051) trial evaluating fixed-duration venetoclax-based combinations (with rituximab, obinutuzumab and obinutuzumab plus ibrutinib) as a chemotherapy-free alternative to chemoimmunotherapy (fludarabine, cyclophosphamide and rituximab or bendamustine and rituximab) in fit, previously untreated CLL patients lacking del(17p) or TP53 mutations. 3 Venetoclax in combination with rituximab and obinutuzumab plus ibrutinib in previously untreated CLL patients lacking del(17p) or TP53 mutations are investigational combinations not approved in the EU.



Efficacy and safety data of venetoclax-obinutuzumab combination in previously untreated CLL Results from the open-label Phase 3 CLL14 trial (NCT02242942) comparing the efficacy and safety of venetoclax in combination with obinutuzumab to obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil in previously untreated patients with CLL and coexisting medical conditions. 4



Real-world management practices with venetoclax-based therapy for AML Results from the prospective observational study, REVIVE (NCT03987958), examining the effect of antimicrobial prophylaxis, post-remission administration of G-CSF and treatment initiation setting on safety and effectiveness outcomes with venetoclax plus hypomethylating agents (HMA) in newly diagnosed AML patients unfit for intensive chemotherapy. 5



Etentamig in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) with prior exposure to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-targeted therapy Results from Arm B of the MONVISO study (NCT05650632), evaluating a flat dose of etentamig in patients with RRMM with at least two prior lines of therapy, including triple-class and prior BCMA exposure. The Phase 1b study is assessing dose optimization and safety. 6 Etentamig is an investigational therapy not approved in the EU.



Longer term safety and efficacy data of etentamig monotherapy in R/R light chain amyloidosis Updated results from M24-209 (NCT06158854), evaluating etentamig monotherapy in BCMA-targeted therapy-naïve patients with relapsed/refractory immunoglobulin light chain amyloidosis. The open-label Phase 1/2 study is assessing dose escalation safety and efficacy. 7 Etentamig is an investigational therapy not approved in the EU.



Efficacy data of pivekimab sunirine-pvzy in patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) with baseline skin involvement in the CADENZA study Post-hoc analysis from CADENZA (NCT03386513), evaluating the first-line use of pivekimab sunirine-pvzy in patients with BPDCN and varying degrees of skin involvement. The open-label Phase 1/2 study is assessing overall response rate, overall survival and percentage of eligible patients approved to proceed with a stem cell transplant. 8 Pivekimab sunirine-pvzy is an investigational therapy not approved in the EU.



Details on key oral and poster presentations at the EHA 2026 Congress are available below and the full abstracts are available here.

Oral Presentations:

Title Date/Time Session Abstract/ Presentation Number Clinically Relevant Subgroup Analysis from the Randomized Phase 3 EPCORE FL-1 Trial: Treatment (Tx) Effect of Epcoritamab with Lenalidomide and Rituximab (R2) in R/R Follicular Lymphoma (FL) Thursday, June 11, 17:45 - 18:00 CEST Oral Session, K1 Hall EHA-3041 Short: S229 Results from EPCORE DLBCL-1: Randomized Phase 3 Study of Epcoritamab (Epcor) Vs Investigator's Choice Chemoimmunotherapy (CIT) in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma (R/R LBCL) Friday, June 12,

17:15 - 17:30 CEST Oral Session, Nobel Hall EHA-2409 Short: S235 Venetoclax-obinutuzumab for Previously Untreated Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Final Results of the Randomized CLL14 Study Friday, June 12, 17:30 - 17:45 CEST Oral Session, AE1 Hall EHA-2488 Short: S146 Genetic Biomarkers Predicting Sustained Efficacy of Venetoclax-based Therapies or CIT in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Final 5-year Analysis of the GAIA/CLL13 Trial Friday, June 12,

18:15 - 18:30 CEST Oral Session, AE1 Hall EHA-4841 Short: S149 Phase 1 Dose Escalation Safety and Efficacy of Etentamig in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Light Chain Amyloidosis Friday, June 12,

18:15 - 18:30 CEST Oral Session, Victoria Hall EHA-1134 Short: S209 Fixed Duration Venetoclax Plus Epcoritamab Shows Favorable Tolerability and High Response Rates with Early Molecular Responses in R/R CLL/SLL: Interim Analysis of the Randomized HOVON 165/AETHER Trial Sunday, June 14,

11:45 - 12:00 CEST Oral Session, A10-11 Hall EHA-3784 Short: S153

Poster Presentations:

Sustained Remissions Beyond 4 Years with Epcoritamab Monotherapy: Long-term Follow-up Results from the Pivotal EPCORE NHL-1 Trial in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma Friday, June 12,

18:45 CEST Poster Session, Hall A EHA-2191 Short: PF977 Epcoritamab + R-mini-chop Results In 2-year Remissions and High MRD-negativity Rates in Elderly Patients with Newly Diagnosed DLBCL: Results from the EPCORE NHL-2 Trial Friday, June 12,

18:45 CEST Poster Session, Hall A EHA-2359 Short: PF1007 Reduced CD20 Expression and Intratumoral CD3+ T Cells Following Epcoritamab Treatment Are Associated with Progressive Disease in a Subset of Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma and Follicular Lymphoma Friday, June 12,

18:45 CEST Poster Session, Hall A EHA-2343 Short: PF1069 Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers Support the Clinical Benefit of Epcoritamab Plus Rituximab and Lenalidomide (R2) In Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma (R/R FL): Analyses from EPCORE FL-1 Friday, June 12,

18:45 CEST Poster Session, Hall A EHA-3123 Short: PF1081 Real-world Management Practices with Venetoclax-based Therapy For AML - Results from the Prospective REVIVE Study Friday, June 12,

18:45 CEST Poster Session, Hall A EHA-3291 Short: PF536 The Efficacy of Pivekimab Sunirine (PVEK) in Patients (PTS) with Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm (BPDCN) with Baseline Skin Involvement in the CADENZA Study Friday, June 12,

18:45 CEST Poster Session, Hall A EHA-1950 Short: PF500 Anchored Matching-adjusted Indirect Comparison of Epcoritamab, Lenalidomide, and Rituximab Vs Tafasitamab, Lenalidomide, and Rituximab in Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma: EPCORE FL-1 Vs Inmind Saturday, June 13,

18:45 CEST Poster Session, Hall A EHA-1124 Short: PS2035 Comparative Effectiveness of Epcoritamab, Lenalidomide, and Rituximab in EPCORE FL-1 Vs Real-world Chemoimmunotherapy in Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Saturday, June 13,

18:45 CEST Poster Session, Hall A EHA-3065 Short: PS2042 Comparative Analyses of Epcoritamab in Combination with Lenalidomide and Rituximab Vs Obinutuzumab and Bendamustine in Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Saturday, June 13,

18:45 CEST Poster Session, Hall A EHA-3140 Short: PS2052 Epcoritamab + Chemoimmunotherapy in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma Eligible for Autologous Stem Cell Transplant: Pooled Results from Arms 4 and 10 of EPCORE NHL-2 Saturday, June 13,

18:45 CEST Poster Session, Hall A EHA-2303 Short: PS2070 Fixed-duration Epcoritamab Monotherapy Induces High Response and MRD-negativity Rates in Elderly Patients with Newly Diagnosed Large B-cell Lymphoma and Comorbidities: Results from EPCORE DLBCL-3 Saturday, June 13,

18:45 CEST Poster Session, Hall A EHA-2346 Short: PS2082 Epcoritamab In Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (R/R DLBCL): Insights from the Real-world Epcoritamab Patient Characteristics and Outcomes Research (Real-epcor) Study Saturday, June 13,

18:45 CEST Poster Session, Hall A EHA-2202 Short: PS2086 Epcoritamab Plus Lenalidomide and Rituximab Improves or Preserves Health-related Quality of Life in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Who Had High Symptom Burden or Adverse Events Saturday, June 13,

18:45 CEST Poster Session, Hall A EHA-2776 Short: PS2497 Quality of Life and Symptoms with Fixed-duration Acalabrutinib + Venetoclax ± Obinutuzumab Vs Chemoimmunotherapy in Treatment-naive Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Patient-Reported Outcomes from AMPLIFY Saturday, June 13,

18:45 CEST Poster Session, Hall A EHA-4662 Short: PS1706 Etentamig In Patients (PTS) with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) with Prior Exposure to B-cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA)-targeted Therapy Saturday, June 13,

18:45 CEST Poster Session, Hall A EHA-2799 Short: PS1913

Etentamig (ABBV-383) is an investigational medicine and is not approved by any health authorities worldwide. The safety and efficacy of this medicine is under evaluation as part of ongoing clinical studies. Pivekimab sunirine is not approved in the EU.

EPKINLY®/TEPKINLY® (epcoritamab) and VENCLEXTA®/VENCLYXTO® (venetoclax) are approved medicines being investigated for additional uses. Safety and efficacy have not been established for these unapproved additional uses.

EPKINLY®/TEPKINLY® (epcoritamab) is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie as part of the companies' oncology collaboration. The companies share commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and Japan, with AbbVie responsible for further global commercialization.

VENCLEXTA®/VENCLYXTO® (venetoclax) is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. It is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S.

Additional information on AbbVie clinical trials is available at https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/.

USE & IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for EPKINLY® (epcoritamab-bysp) in U.S.

What is EPKINLY?

EPKINLY is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with:

certain types of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) or high-grade B-cell lymphoma that has come back (relapsed) or that did not respond (refractory) after 2 or more treatments.

follicular lymphoma (FL) that has come back or that did not respond to previous treatment, together with lenalidomide and rituximab

follicular lymphoma (FL) that has come back or that did not respond after 2 or more treatments.

EPKINLY for the treatment of DLBCL is approved based on patient response data. Studies are ongoing to confirm the clinical benefit of EPKINLY.

It is not known if EPKINLY is safe and effective in children.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Important Warnings—EPKINLY can cause serious side effects, including:

Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) , which is common during treatment with EPKINLY and can be serious or lead to death. To help reduce your risk of CRS, you will receive EPKINLY on a step-up dosing schedule (when you receive 2 or 3 smaller step-up doses of EPKINLY before your first full dose during your first cycle of treatment), and you may also receive other medicines before and for 3 days after receiving EPKINLY. If your dose of EPKINLY is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule.

, which is common during treatment with EPKINLY and can be serious or lead to death. To help reduce your risk of CRS, you will receive EPKINLY on a step-up dosing schedule (when you receive 2 or 3 smaller step-up doses of EPKINLY before your first full dose during your first cycle of treatment), and you may also receive other medicines before and for 3 days after receiving EPKINLY. If your dose of EPKINLY is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule. Neurologic problems that can be serious, and can be life-threatening, and lead to death. Neurologic problems may happen days or weeks after you receive EPKINLY.

People with DLBCL or high-grade B-cell lymphoma may be hospitalized after receiving their first full dose of EPKINLY on Day 15 of Cycle 1 due to the risk of CRS and neurologic problems.

People with FL may be hospitalized after receiving their first full dose of EPKINLY on Day 22 of Cycle 1 due to the risk of CRS and neurologic problems.

Tell your healthcare provider or get medical help right away if you develop a fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher; dizziness or lightheadedness; trouble breathing; chills; fast heartbeat; feeling anxious; headache; confusion; shaking (tremors); problems with balance and movement, such as trouble walking; trouble speaking or writing; confusion and disorientation; drowsiness, tiredness or lack of energy; muscle weakness; seizures; or memory loss. These may be symptoms of CRS or neurologic problems. If you have any symptoms that impair consciousness, do not drive or use heavy machinery or do other dangerous activities until your symptoms go away.

EPKINLY can cause other serious side effects, including:

Infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment and treat you as needed if you develop an infection. You should receive medicines from your healthcare provider before you start treatment to help prevent infection. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any symptoms of infection during treatment, including fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, cough, chest pain, tiredness, shortness of breath, painful rash, sore throat, pain during urination, feeling weak or generally unwell, or confusion.

that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment and treat you as needed if you develop an infection. You should receive medicines from your healthcare provider before you start treatment to help prevent infection. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any symptoms of infection during treatment, including fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, cough, chest pain, tiredness, shortness of breath, painful rash, sore throat, pain during urination, feeling weak or generally unwell, or confusion. Low blood cell counts, which can be serious or severe. Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell counts during treatment. EPKINLY may cause low blood cell counts, including low white blood cells (neutropenia and lymphopenia), which can increase your risk for infection; low red blood cells (anemia), which can cause tiredness and shortness of breath; and low platelets (thrombocytopenia), which can cause bruising or bleeding problems.

Your healthcare provider will monitor you for symptoms of CRS, neurologic problems, infections, and low blood cell counts during treatment with EPKINLY. Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop treatment with EPKINLY if you develop certain side effects.

Before you receive EPKINLY, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you have an infection, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. If you receive EPKINLY while pregnant, it may harm your unborn baby. If you are a female who can become pregnant, your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with EPKINLY and you should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment and for 4 months after your last dose of EPKINLY. Tell your healthcare provider if you become pregnant or think that you may be pregnant during treatment with EPKINLY. Do not breastfeed during treatment with EPKINLY and for 4 months after your last dose of EPKINLY.

The most common side effects of EPKINLY when used alone in DLBCL or high-grade B-cell lymphoma or FL include CRS, injection site reactions, tiredness, muscle and bone pain, fever, diarrhea, COVID-19, rash, and stomach-area (abdominal) pain. The most common severe abnormal laboratory test results with EPKINLY when used alone include decreased white blood cells, decreased red blood cells, and decreased platelets.

The most common side effects of EPKINLY when used together with lenalidomide and rituximab in FL include rash, upper respiratory tract infections, tiredness, injection site reactions, constipation, diarrhea, CRS, pneumonia, COVID-19, and fever. The most common severe abnormal laboratory test results with EPKINLY when used together with lenalidomide and rituximab include decreased white blood cells and decreased platelets.

These are not all of the possible side effects of EPKINLY. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

You are encouraged to report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch or to Genmab US, Inc. at 1-855-4GENMAB (1-855-443-6622).

Please see Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide, including Important Warnings.

Globally, prescribing information varies. Refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

USE & IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax tablets) in U.S.

Uses

VENCLEXTA is a prescription medicine used:

to treat adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

in combination with azacitidine, or decitabine, or low-dose cytarabine to treat adults with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who:

‒ are 75 years of age or older, or

‒ have other medical conditions that prevent the use of standard chemotherapy.

It is not known if VENCLEXTA is safe and effective in children.

Important Safety Information

What is the most important information I should know about VENCLEXTA?

VENCLEXTA can cause serious side effects, including:

Tumor lysis syndrome (TLS). TLS is caused by the fast breakdown of cancer cells. TLS can cause kidney failure, the need for dialysis treatment, and may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will do tests to check your risk of getting TLS before you start taking VENCLEXTA. You will receive other medicines before starting and during treatment with VENCLEXTA to help reduce your risk of TLS. You may also need to receive intravenous (IV) fluids into your vein. Your healthcare provider will do blood tests to check for TLS when you first start and during treatment with VENCLEXTA. It is important to keep your appointments for blood tests. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get any symptoms of TLS during treatment with VENCLEXTA, including fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, confusion, shortness of breath, seizures, irregular heartbeat, dark or cloudy urine, unusual tiredness, or muscle or joint pain.

Drink plenty of water during treatment with VENCLEXTA to help reduce your risk of getting TLS. Drink 6 to 8 glasses (about 56 ounces total) of water each day, starting 2 days before your first dose, on the day of your first dose of VENCLEXTA, and each time your dose is increased.

Your healthcare provider may delay, decrease your dose, or stop treatment with VENCLEXTA if you get symptoms of TLS. When restarting VENCLEXTA after stopping for 1 week or longer, your healthcare provider may check again for your risk of TLS and change your dose.

Who should not take VENCLEXTA?

Patients taking certain medicines during the beginning of VENCLEXTA (when the dose is being slowly increased) are at increased risk of TLS.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the- counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. VENCLEXTA and other medicines may affect each other causing serious side effects.

including prescription and over-the- counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. VENCLEXTA and other medicines may affect each other causing serious side effects. Do not start new medicines during treatment with VENCLEXTA without first talking with your healthcare provider.

Before taking VENCLEXTA, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have kidney or liver problems.

have problems with your body salts or electrolytes, such as potassium, phosphorus, or calcium.

have a history of high uric acid levels in your blood or gout.

are scheduled to receive a vaccine. You should not receive a "live vaccine" before, during, or after treatment with VENCLEXTA, until your healthcare provider tells you it is okay. If you are not sure about the type of immunization or vaccine, ask your healthcare provider. These vaccines may not be safe or may not work as well during treatment with VENCLEXTA.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. VENCLEXTA may harm your unborn baby.

Females who are able to become pregnant:

‒ Your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with VENCLEXTA.

‒ Use effective birth control during treatment and for 30 days after the last dose of VENCLEXTA.

‒ If you become pregnant or think you are pregnant, tell your healthcare provider right away.

‒ Your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with VENCLEXTA. ‒ Use effective birth control during treatment and for 30 days after the last dose of VENCLEXTA. ‒ If you become pregnant or think you are pregnant, tell your healthcare provider right away. are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if VENCLEXTA passes into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment with VENCLEXTA and for 1 week after the last dose.

What should I avoid while taking VENCLEXTA?

You should not drink grapefruit juice or eat grapefruit, Seville oranges (often used in marmalades), or starfruit during treatment with VENCLEXTA. These products may increase the amount of VENCLEXTA in your blood.

What are the possible side effects of VENCLEXTA?

VENCLEXTA can cause serious side effects, including:

Low white blood cell counts (neutropenia). Your healthcare provider will do blood tests to check your blood count during treatment with VENCLEXTA and may pause dosing of VENCLEXTA or give you medicines to help treat your neutropenia if it is severe.

Your healthcare provider will do blood tests to check your blood count during treatment with VENCLEXTA and may pause dosing of VENCLEXTA or give you medicines to help treat your neutropenia if it is severe. Infections. Death and serious infections such as pneumonia and blood infection (sepsis) have happened during treatment with VENCLEXTA. Your healthcare provider will closely monitor and treat you right away if you get a fever or any signs of infection during treatment with VENCLEXTA.

Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get a fever or any signs of an infection during treatment with VENCLEXTA.

The most common side effects of VENCLEXTA when used in combination with acalabrutinib in people with CLL or SLL include low white blood cell count, headache, diarrhea, muscle and bone pain, and COVID-19.

The most common side effects of VENCLEXTA when used in combination with obinutuzumab or rituximab or alone in people with CLL or SLL include low white blood cell count; low platelet count; low red blood cell count; diarrhea; nausea; upper respiratory tract infection; cough; muscle and joint pain; tiredness; and swelling of your arms, legs, hands, and feet.

The most common side effects of VENCLEXTA in combination with azacitidine or decitabine or low-dose cytarabine in people with AML include nausea; diarrhea; low platelet count; constipation; low white blood cell count; fever with low white blood cell count; tiredness; vomiting; swelling of arms, legs, hands, or feet; fever; infection in lungs; shortness of breath; bleeding; low red blood cell count; rash; stomach (abdominal) pain; infection in your blood; muscle and joint pain; dizziness; cough; sore throat; and low blood pressure.

Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop VENCLEXTA treatment, decrease your dose, or completely stop treatment if you get severe side effects.

VENCLEXTA may cause fertility problems in males. This may affect your ability to father a child. Talk to your healthcare provider if you have concerns about fertility.

These are not all the possible side effects of VENCLEXTA. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you cannot afford your medication, contact genentech-access.com/patient/brands/venclexta for assistance.

Please see full Prescribing Information. Globally, prescribing information varies. Refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

U.S. Prescribing Information for AbbVie Medicines

Please see full Prescribing Information including BOXED WARNING for DECNUPAZ (pivekimab sunirine-pvzy)

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About AbbVie in Oncology

AbbVie is committed to elevating standards of care and bringing transformative therapies to patients worldwide living with difficult-to-treat cancers. We are advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types in both blood cancers and solid tumors. We are focusing on creating targeted medicines that either impede the reproduction of cancer cells or enable their elimination. We achieve this through various, targeted treatment modalities and biology interventions, including small molecule therapeutics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), immuno-oncology-based therapeutics, multispecific antibody and novel CAR-T platforms. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potential breakthrough medicines.

Today, our expansive oncology portfolio comprises approved and investigational treatments for a wide range of blood cancers and solid tumors. We are evaluating more than 35 investigational medicines in multiple clinical trials across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit http://www.abbvie.com/oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Media:

Anisha Bagchi Manix

Email: anisha.manix@abbvie.com

Investors:

Liz Shea

Email: liz.shea@abbvie.com