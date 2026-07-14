ABB invests in Gridcog's digital platform to scale next-generation energy projects

ABB invests in Gridcog which provides a digital platform for next-generation modeling of complex microgrids, distributed energy resources (DERs) and energy-as-a-service solutions for utilities, independent power producers and commercial & industrial customers

Partnership helps customers adopt energy efficient solutions by designing, comparing and validating complex energy projects faster, with clear visibility on both financial performance and carbon impact

Gridcog's software combined with ABB's advisory and engineering services will accelerate the shift toward integrated, service-led energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers

ZURICH, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABB has made a strategic minority investment in UK-based startup Gridcog to accelerate advanced modelling capabilities supporting the deployment of renewable generation and storage, industrial microgrids, distributed energy resources (DERs), alternative energy procurement strategies and energy-as-a-service solutions.

This partnership will help ABB's customers design, compare and validate complex energy projects with clear visibility on both cost and carbon impact from the earliest stages. The financial terms have not been disclosed.

Gridcog enables energy professionals to seamlessly design and manage multi-asset energy projects across multiple energy markets. Easily analyse and evaluate the outcomes of utility-scale energy projects with Gridcog's detailed, transparent, and downloadable results and reports.

As electrification accelerates and renewables pass one-third of global power generation, energy systems are becoming more complex, driving demand for flexible, decentralized energy resources that require deeper technical, financial and environmental analysis.

Gridcog's software platform enables rapid scenario modelling, design and simulation to support more consistent and transparent business cases for renewable and energy transition projects across different geographies, energy markets and asset types. The platform helps quantify both financial performance and carbon emissions impact, supporting commercial and industrial customers in building credible and data-driven net-zero roadmaps.

Stuart Thompson, President of ABB's Electrification Service division, said: "By combining Gridcog's modeling capabilities with our energy advisory and microgrid engineering expertise, we can help customers move faster from concept to implementation, as they adopt innovative technologies and business models to support their energy management goals. Together, ABB and Gridcog will focus on helping customers navigate an increasingly complex and constantly evolving energy landscape, reduce emissions and unlock more value from distributed energy resources, while supporting ABB's growth in digital, energy advisory and service-led business models."

As the latest addition to ABB's growing innovation ecosystem, the collaboration with Gridcog strengthens ABB's ability to connect software, hardware and services into more integrated as-a-service offerings. It is targeted at commercial and industrial customers seeking alternative technology solutions that deliver both economic and sustainability benefits.

Fabian Le Gay Brereton, Gridcog's CEO, said: "ABB's investment is a strong signal of how critical advanced modelling has become in managing the dynamic nature of the energy ecosystem. At Gridcog, we are focused on giving customers the clarity they need to make confident decisions about complex energy systems. Together with ABB, we can help businesses move faster from idea to implementation, with a clear view of both the financial case and the carbon impact."

ABB is leading this funding round and is joined by AXPO, DNV and Verbund Ventures. At the same time, Albion and Clean Energy Finance Corporation maintain their presence as key shareholders.

This investment through ABB Electrification Ventures, the venture capital arm of ABB's Electrification business area, is a key addition to ABB's venture capital investments, reflecting the company's commitment to building an ecosystem of innovative partners developing solutions that support productivity, efficiency, and sustainability. With this latest partnership, ABB Electrification Ventures has invested more than $110 million in 16 startups since 2021. ABB Electrification Ventures is part of the group-wide venture capital investment framework, ABB Ventures. Since its formation in 2010, ABB's venture capital unit, ABB Ventures, has invested around $500 million into startups that are aligned with its electrification, automation and motion portfolio.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

About Gridcog

Gridcog is the trusted platform for modelling energy flexibility. It gives energy professionals developing, investing in and operating the projects driving the energy transition one complete and transparent platform to model generation, storage, flexible load, grid constraints, network tariffs and market participation across the full project lifecycle. Originally founded in Australia and now with offices in London, Berlin, Madrid, Perth and Melbourne, Gridcog supports project developers, investors, utilities, energy majors and consultants worldwide. www.gridcog.com

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Phone: +41 43 317 71 11

Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com

Investor Relations

Phone: +41 43 317 71 11

Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com

ABB Ltd

Affolternstrasse 44

8050 Zurich

Switzerland