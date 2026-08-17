Abacus Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Global Managed IT and Cybersecurity Provider Ranks Among Top IT Services and Regional Providers in the New York Metro Area

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus, a global managed IT and cybersecurity service provider built for highly regulated industries, announced today that they placed No. 1,568 overall on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list. This marks the fifth time Abacus has earned a spot on the list.

The Inc. 5000 is a prestigious annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. For Abacus, being named to the list for a fifth time reflects years of sustained growth, resilience, and consistent execution — not the result of a single strong year.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the fifth time means a great deal to all of us at Abacus," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, CEO of Abacus. "It's a reflection of the shared purpose of our team, with a deep commitment to always learning and growing, to provide exceptional experiences for our clients every day. Our firm is Always Ahead, looking for ways to turn disruption in our industry into direction, innovation, and value for our clients. This distinguished business community recognition energizes us for the future as we continue to invest in advancing and safeguarding the critical technologies that power lives and livelihoods."

In addition to their overall recognition, Abacus also ranked No. 144 in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ metro area and No. 126 among New York-based honorees. Within the list of IT Services companies nationwide, the firm ranked No. 66.

Abacus is a formidable force in the managed services space, offering a platform tailor-made to serve highly regulated clients in the financial services and healthcare sectors. Over the past two years, Abacus has fueled its growth through purposeful acquisitions and mergers, including the acquisition of Entara, a Chicago-based MSP and MSSP with incident response capabilities, and its merger with Medicus IT, deepening Abacus' expertise across the healthcare sector. Driven to be the best partner for its clients, Abacus extended its capabilities to include AI orchestration, emergency incident response, cybersecurity governance and advisory services, and more.

The full 2026 Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and a searchable database, is available here.

About Abacus

Abacus is a global managed IT and cybersecurity service provider built for highly regulated industries. Through deep compliance expertise, AI orchestration, and future-ready innovation, all grounded in a steadfast commitment to client service, Abacus empowers financial services and healthcare organizations to operate securely, efficiently, and at scale.

With capabilities spanning IT operations, multi-cloud management, incident response, and beyond, Abacus is Always Ahead. Turning disruption into direction, they advance and safeguard the critical technologies that power lives and livelihoods. The firm serves clients across regulated markets worldwide, with a global headquarters in New York City and EMEA headquarters in London. For more information, visit abacustechnology.com.