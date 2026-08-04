A Decade Beyond Boundaries: AKKO Celebrates 10th Anniversary with New European Products and IFA 2026 Showcase

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten years ago, AKKO believed that great peripherals should be more than tools. They should connect productivity, creativity, and personal expression.

AKKO unveils its new 5075V5 ISO keyboards for the European market as part of its 10th anniversary celebration

Over the past decade, desktop life has evolved. As work, gaming, creation, and entertainment increasingly overlap, users expect peripherals to deliver performance, adapt to different scenarios, fit naturally into daily life, and express individual style. AKKO continues pushing product, technology, and experience boundaries. From mechanical keyboards to a complete desktop ecosystem, AKKO remains focused on real user needs, balancing performance, aesthetics, and personalization so technology serves every lifestyle.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, AKKO is introducing new products to Europe. The new 5075 and 5108 ISO keyboards offer mechanical and next-generation V5 magnetic-switch configurations. Designed for European ISO layouts, they offer localized keycaps in German, French, Spanish, and other languages, making work, creation, and competitive gaming more natural.

The mechanical models use a single-key slotted PCB and flexible PC plate for softer keystrokes. Five layers of internal dampening reduce cavity noise and structural resonance, creating a cleaner, fuller sound and more refined typing feel. MOA-profile dye-sublimated keycaps provide durable legends, while an 8,000mAh battery supports extended wireless use.

For competitive players, the V5 Hall Effect models support 0.001mm Rapid Trigger precision and 8K polling in wired and 2.4GHz wireless modes, enabling faster responses during rapid direction changes and repeated inputs. A gasket mount and aluminum plate maintain stable magnetic sensing while reducing the rigid feel common in magnetic keyboards. Dual-position RGB lighting creates a fuller, more layered visual effect, while the 10,000mAh battery provides up to 32 hours of continuous wireless use with RGB at full brightness.

The Echo TAN8 wireless gaming mouse and VERGE S9 Master gaming headset will debut in Europe, creating a complete desktop ecosystem spanning input, control, and immersion for productivity, competition, and entertainment.

AKKO will showcase new products at IFA 2026 in Berlin this September at Hall 7.2b, Booth 110.

"Beyond Boundaries" is more than AKKO's anniversary theme. It represents its commitment to breaking boundaries in technology, design, and experience. AKKO will continue exploring freer, more personalized desktop experiences with users worldwide, helping everyone create a digital space of their own.

Discover more AKKO products and surprises at akkogear.eu and akkogear.de.