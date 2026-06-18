8849 Launches TANK 5: World's First Rugged Flagship Smartphone with 2K DLP Projector

SHENZHEN, China, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 8849, a leading innovator in rugged mobile technology, announced the launch of the TANK 5, its latest flagship rugged smartphone. Combining a built-in projector, flagship performance and exceptional endurance, the TANK 5 is designed for outdoor enthusiasts, professionals and users who need reliable power in demanding environments.

Auto-Focus 2K DLP Projector with 220 Lumens

Speed Speed

The TANK 5 features an upgraded 2K DLP projector with 220 lumens of brightness, delivering immersive big-screen experiences anywhere. With instant auto-focus and automatic keystone correction, users can easily enjoy movies, presentations, navigation maps and more without additional equipment.

Dimensity 9400e & Wi-Fi 7: Flagship Performance

Powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9400e processor and equipped with Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, the TANK 5 delivers fast, reliable performance for gaming, streaming, multitasking and professional workloads, while maintaining excellent power efficiency.

Android 16: A Future-Ready Experience

The TANK 5 comes with Android 16 out of the box, offering enhanced privacy, improved security, AI-powered features and optimized battery management for a smoother and more future-ready user experience.

3K AMOLED Display with 3,000 Nits Peak Brightness

The device features a 3K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, ensuring vivid visuals and excellent readability even under bright outdoor conditions.

eSIM Support: Global Connectivity Without Boundaries

With eSIM support, users can activate carriers instantly and switch networks seamlessly, making the TANK 5 an ideal companion for travelers, remote workers and outdoor professionals.

Dual 50MP Camera System: Capture Day or Night

The camera setup combines a 50MP main camera with a 50MP wide-angle night vision camera, enabling detailed photography in daylight and enhanced visibility in low-light environments.

Massive Battery and Generous Storage

Built for extended use, the TANK 5 packs a huge 17,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging. It also offers up to 36GB RAM and 512GB storage, providing smooth multitasking and ample space for apps, media and work files.

Availability

The TANK 5 is now available for pre-order on 8849tech.com. Stay tuned for more updates.

About 8849

8849 is dedicated to developing innovative rugged smartphones that combine durability, performance and endurance, empowering users to stay connected and productive in any environment.

Contact Information

Website: 8849tech.com

Email: support@8849tech.com

Phone: +86 18676755187