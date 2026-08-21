5 Back to School Wellness Heroes for the Bright Minds of Tomorrow

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit and Cosori unveil five smart home solutions to tackle back to school stresses: polluted indoor air, relentless AC dryness, post snack floor mess, and dinner dilemmas that leave parents exhausted.

Let's be real: school mornings are a blur, kids bring home dust and crumbs, and by 6 PM you're too drained to cook. What if we handled the air, humidity, mess, and meals – so you can focus on nurturing bright minds and family time?

For the bright minds of tomorrow – and the parents who raise them.

Levoit Sprout Smart Air Purifier – AED 899 (was 1,199) – Save 25%

HEPA filter removes 99.9% of airborne particles – pollen, dust, and germs. Whisper quiet 24dB sleep mode with white noise helps kids fall asleep faster and wake refreshed.

– AED 899 (was 1,199) – Save 25% HEPA filter removes 99.9% of airborne particles – pollen, dust, and germs. Whisper quiet 24dB sleep mode with white noise helps kids fall asleep faster and wake refreshed. Levoit Classic 160 White Humidifier – AED 150 (was 169.99) – Save 12%

2.5L top fill tank delivers 40 hours of cool mist. 360° adjustable nozzle targets dry study corners, banishing scratchy throats, chapped lips, and nosebleeds from non-stop AC.

– AED 150 (was 169.99) – Save 12% 2.5L top fill tank delivers 40 hours of cool mist. 360° adjustable nozzle targets dry study corners, banishing scratchy throats, chapped lips, and nosebleeds from non-stop AC. Levoit LVAC 300 Cordless Vacuum – AED 899 (was 1,199.99) – Save 25%

Cordless and lightweight with 60 minute runtime. HEPA filtration traps fine dust, while the soft roller head devours crumbs, sand, and hair in one pass – spotless floors before homework begins.

– AED 899 (was 1,199.99) – Save 25% Cordless and lightweight with 60 minute runtime. HEPA filtration traps fine dust, while the soft roller head devours crumbs, sand, and hair in one pass – spotless floors before homework begins. COSORI TurboBlaze™ 6.0L Air Fryer – AED 450 (was 499) – Save 10%

Uses 90% less oil and cooks 33% faster than conventional ovens. 9 functions and 6 litre capacity – whip up crispy tenders or roasted veg in the time it takes to check a maths problem.

– AED 450 (was 499) – Save 10% Uses 90% less oil and cooks 33% faster than conventional ovens. 9 functions and 6 litre capacity – whip up crispy tenders or roasted veg in the time it takes to check a maths problem. COSORI Dual Blaze TwinFry™ 10L Smart Air Fryer – AED 800 (was 999) – Save 20%

Dual basket design cooks two dishes simultaneously with zero flavour mixing. Serves up to 8 – ideal for study group sleepovers, weekend gatherings, or family feasts.

Promotion: Aug 21 – Sep 1 – because every bright mind deserves a healthy start.

Explore offers at Levoit.ae and Cosori.ae, plus Amazon, ACE, Carrefour, Emax, Eros, Jumbo, Lulu, Mumzworld, Noon, Sharaf DG. Stock is limited – secure yours before the school rush.

About Levoit & Cosori

Since 2017, Levoit has been a leading air purification brand on Amazon.ae, dedicated to helping families breathe easier in the Middle Eastern climate. Cosori complements this mission with innovative kitchen appliances that make healthy cooking effortless.

Contact: pr.gcc@vesync.com