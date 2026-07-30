3iQ and Bhutan's Gelephu Mindfulness City Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance GMC's Digital Asset Ambitions

3iQ secures a dedicated mandate to manage a portion of Gelephu Mindfulness City's (GMC) Bitcoin reserves.

3iQ and GMC will collaborate closely to support the vision of building a next-generation institutional-grade digital asset management ecosystem focused on innovation and sustainability.

TORONTO and GELEPHU, Bhutan, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), a global pioneer in digital asset investment solutions, and Gelephu Mindfulness City, a Special Administrative Region in southern Bhutan, today announced a strategic partnership to advance GMC's building of a leading digital asset fund ecosystem. As part of the partnership, 3iQ will manage a dedicated mandate backed by a portion of GMC's bitcoin treasury, while also investing in local talent and knowledge transfer, and establishing a long-term presence in the city to help build GMC into Bhutan's new digital offshore financial hub.

As GMC continues to build out its digital asset ecosystem, its decision to work with 3iQ reflects its approach of pairing its national plan and capital with trusted, proven and institutional-grade expertise.

In December 2025, it was announced that up to 10,000 Bitcoin would be allocated from Bhutan's national holding to support the city's development. This partnership represents the next step in achieving its objective through the strategic deployment of a portion of those reserves.

GMC selected 3iQ as its partner for the firm's reputation for institutional robustness and track record in digital asset management.

"To be entrusted by GMC in this capacity is a significant responsibility, and one we take seriously," said Pascal St-Jean, Director & CEO of 3iQ. "GMC's ambition for Gelephu is bold and forward-thinking, and we're proud to bring our institutional discipline and global track record to help realize it, putting Bhutan's capital to work responsibly, transparently and for the long term. From the very inception we were aligned with GMC's vision to create a next-generation economic hub that attracts global talent while being committed to Bhutan's cultural values and environmental principles."

"This partnership marks an important first step in building GMC's next-generation institutional digital asset management hub," said Jigdrel Singay, Board Director of Gelephu Mindfulness City. "We are delighted to welcome 3iQ as one of our founding institutional partners, helping to lay the foundations for a world-class fund ecosystem in GMC. Beyond their institutional expertise and global track record in digital asset management, what stood out to us was their genuine commitment to investing in people, transferring knowledge and building local capabilities. We see this as the start of a broader ecosystem that will attract leading asset managers, investment firms and talent from around the world."

Today's announcement is the first of several milestones GMC and 3iQ plan to share over the coming months, as the two organizations build toward GMC's goal of establishing Gelephu as a leading digital offshore financial center.

About Gelephu Mindfulness City

The Gelephu Mindfulness City Special Administrative Region (SAR) is a visionary initiative creating a world-class economic hub in southern Bhutan, centered on mindfulness, sustainability, and innovation. The SAR integrates traditional Bhutanese values with globally recognized legal frameworks, cutting-edge design and technology, while harnessing the Kingdom's abundant renewable energy resources to serve as a global exemplar of holistic development.

For more information, visit www.gmc.bt or contact info@gmc.bt

Investment inquiries: invest@gmc.bt

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETPs boosting investor returns, and offer other regulated ETPs. 3iQ is a subsidiary of Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ: CNCK), a NASDAQ-listed holding company based in the Netherlands. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io.

W: https://www.3iq.io/

L: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3iq-corp/

X: https://x.com/3iq_corp

Contact Information

Pascal St-Jean — Director & CEO

E: info@3iQ.ca

P: +1 (416) 639-2130

Media Contacts

Gelephu Mindfulness City: comms@gmc.bt

North America

Ryan Graham

JConnelly

+1 862-777-4274

rgraham@jconnelly.com

Julie Mercuro

JConnelly

+1 973-349-6471

jmercuro@jconnelly.com