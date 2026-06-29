$32.92 Billion GEO Market by 2036, 40% CAGR Growth: Market Decipher Report Reveals How AI Search Is Redrawing the Rules of Brand Visibility Worldwide

PUNE, India, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Decipher today published its flagship intelligence report, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) Market Analysis & Forecast 2026–2036, revealing that the race to secure brand visibility inside AI-generated answers has reached a commercial inflection point — and the majority of executive teams are still managing the crisis with a 2019-era playbook.

The global GEO market, valued at $1.09 billion in 2026, is on course to reach approximately $32.92 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 40.6% — making it one of the fastest-expanding categories in enterprise software. The catalyst is structural, not cyclical. ChatGPT has surpassed 900 million weekly active users worldwide by early 2026, while 60% of searches now terminate without a click, erasing referral traffic from brands that have not restructured their content for AI citation.

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"When AI-referred visitors convert 31% higher and drive $262 billion in a single holiday season, GEO stops being a marketing budget line and starts being a P&L imperative. We are witnessing the fastest shift in commercial brand discovery since the invention of the search engine — and the companies writing GEO into their 2026 strategy are already three moves ahead."- Kunal Singh (Senior Analyst at Market Decipher)

The commercial stakes are immediate. AI-driven traffic to U.S. retail websites grew 693% year-over-year during the 2025 holiday season, per Adobe Analytics tracking over one trillion visits — and AI-referred shoppers convert 31% higher with 27% lower bounce rates than conventional organic visitors. Generative AI and AI agents drove an estimated $262 billion in global retail revenue during the 2025 holiday period, roughly 20% of total sales, according to Salesforce. For CEOs still measuring digital ROI through click-through rates, the reporting framework is now structurally misaligned with where revenue is actually forming.

The United States: First-Mover Advantage — or First-Mover Capture

North America commands 42.5% of global GEO revenue, with U.S. enterprises in tech, financial services, retail, and healthcare the earliest and most aggressive adopters of GEO platforms. 67% of Fortune 500 CMOs identified GEO as a top-three digital priority for fiscal year 2026 — up from just 18% in 2024. Enterprise GEO contract values averaged $185,000 annually in 2025, up from $72,000 in 2023, reflecting the elevation of AI citation strategy from a marketing experiment to a boardroom capital allocation decision. 26% of brands currently have zero mentions inside AI Overviews. In markets as competitive as U.S. financial services and B2B SaaS, that is an existential go-to-market gap.

UAE, UK, India, Japan: The Demand Corridors Expanding Fastest

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are among the most active adopters of GEO services in the Middle East, driven by multilingual content requirements and government-backed AI infrastructure investment. In the United Kingdom, GEO is fundamentally transforming how SaaS, fintech, and cybersecurity firms are discovered by B2B buyers across the UK and EU, with AI platforms already displacing paid search as the primary evaluation channel for high-ticket enterprise procurement. India's scale — the world's second-largest internet economy — positions it as a critical demand corridor as 1.8 billion users globally now engage with generative AI tools and localized AI interface adoption accelerates. Japan's structurally high enterprise AI investment, combined with Asia-Pacific's designation as the fastest-growing regional GEO market, signals that Tokyo-headquartered multinationals face citation-share competition pressure from both domestic and global rivals simultaneously.

The B2B Buying Process Has Already Shifted

One in four B2B buyers now uses generative AI more than traditional search when researching suppliers. 89% of B2B buyers consider AI search a top source throughout the buying process. By 2027, 30% of all commercial search queries are projected to be handled exclusively by generative AI engines without any traditional search results page being rendered. The pipeline implications for enterprise sales organizations are material and compounding.

Market Decipher's report delivers quantified segment-level revenue forecasts, country-by-country demand analysis across the USA, UAE, Japan, India, and UK, competitive positioning maps, enterprise contract benchmarks, and a structured ROI framework for GEO investment planning.

Access the full report at: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/generative-engine-optimization-market

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About Market Decipher

Market Decipher is the research and advisory arm of Decipher Market Insights Pvt. Ltd., delivering syndicated and custom intelligence to organisations across the enterprise spectrum — from high-growth challengers to global incumbents. Our methodology integrates primary stakeholder interviews, proprietary demand modelling, and competitive benchmarking to produce decision-grade insights that translate directly into boardroom strategy.

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