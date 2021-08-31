'Watch the Future" Navigator Office Paper Competition - Participants can Win one of 32 Apple Watch Series 6

The campaign runs through to the end of November. To enter the promotion, participants must reside in one of the following countries - Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom - and enter the code* found on the back of a ream of Navigator branded office paper at the following website watchprize.navigator-paper.com .

Navigator office paper is made with a unique formula that produces a whiter, thicker, smoother sheet of paper. Its quality has earned Navigator its position as the world's best-selling premium paper brand. In addition to the visual benefits, there are also performance benefits: 99.99% jam-free and 100% guaranteed to work in all printers and copiers.

To learn more about the brand and the company's commitment to sustainability, visit navigator-paper.com and en.thenavigatorcompany.com.

* Free codes are also provided.

About Navigator paper

Navigator is recognized internationally as the leading premium office paper brand. It offers a wide range of solutions for any printing application. It is sold in more than 130 countries and its unique physical and optical properties allow an unmatched performance. Follow us on: linkedin.com/company/navigator-paper

