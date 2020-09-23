"Jim Murray's Whisky Bible 2021" Matsui Whisky awarded "Best Japanese Single Cask Of The Year 2021"

This international whisky competition is organized by one of the most renowned whisky journalists, Jim Murray, who is described as "The man who has visited more distilleries globally than any person". Only the finest whiskies in each category are awarded. 2021 marks the 18th publication and this year, more than 30 countries and over 4500 brands were submitted to be judged by Jim Murray. The book is named "Whisky Bible, it is described as:

"This is the most comprehensive, internationally influential and thoroughly researched guide to all the world's whiskies. In terms of whisky, this is the gospel"

(About the author https://www.whiskybible.com/about/)

With his superbly unique expressions in his tasting notes, the Whisky Bible has become an event where the international spirits industry pays close attention.

Excerpts from the tasting notes

━ "a nose to melt a thousand hearts… So soft…and has the magical ability to allow both the oak and the malt itself to express themselves individually and then together."

━ "The most Japanese of Japanese malts with its own unique signature."

━ "The most complex whisky I have sampled this year so far (and this is number 1,058 - and took me over 90 minutes to nose and taste!) – and a definite contender for World Whisky of the Year."

This award-winning Japanese whisky "Matsui Mizunara Single Cask" is matured and bottled from one single Japanese Mizunara oak barrel, which makes this significantly rare.

It scheduled to go on sale as a limited release with limited quantity. More information will be announced on our official website and social media accounts.

