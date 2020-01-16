"Australia Has Come to Britain's Aid in the Past. It Is Time for Us to Reciprocate," Says Brighton College Head Master

BRIGHTON, England, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children at one of England's leading schools, Brighton College, have launched a fundraising campaign in aid of the bushfire emergency in Australia. This includes cycling 1250km in a sponsored ride and weekly school-wide events run by the children themselves.

Brighton College are working with a former pupil based in Cobargo, Australia, in a whole-school initiative to offer support for the crisis. After hearing first-hand details about the devastation from their former classmate, pupils approached teachers and the Head Master to suggest a plan of action.

Head Master Richard Cairns commented, "When the UK has been in trouble in the past, Australia has come to the rescue, notably in the two world wars. We are reminded of that each day as we sit in our memorial chapel which includes the names of four Australian young men who were educated here at Brighton College and subsequently died fighting alongside British troops on the Western Front. More than 50 of our former pupils fought in the two wars wearing the uniform of Australia.

"Now it's our turn to give back."

