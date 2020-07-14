Yatra.com Diversifies its Portfolio & Enters Edtech; Partners With upGrad

GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online, Inc. ("Yatra") (NASDAQ: YTRA) (OTCQX: YTROF), India's leading online corporate travel platform servicing 850+ corporate and 20,000+ SME clients, has forged an alliance with upGrad Enterprise, the B2B arm of upGrad, India's largest online higher education company. With Yatra's aim to diversify its portfolio beyond travel, this partnership shall enable its corporate clients to deliver advance learning and skill development for their employees.

From deployment-ready workforce within 6 months, to reducing employee attrition and aligning L&D plan with business growth strategy, upGrad Enterprise will work closely with Yatra's corporate and SME clientele. The edtech major will be providing deep skilling programs that align with the client's desired business outcomes to deliver impact at scale.

Commenting on the partnership, Dhruv Shringi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Yatra.com said, "In a tough economic climate, it is important to develop and reskill the workforce to overcome the challenges being presented. We are excited to join forces with upGrad to provide a platform to our clients who are looking to develop employees' potential specific to their businesses or a sector. This unique partnership further paves our way to become an end to end business solution provider to our clients."

"The unprecedented rate of technology advancement is disrupting companies and jobs everywhere. Across verticals, enterprises face barriers to this adoption due to skill-gap in their talent pool. Such barriers can be crippling, hampering business growth. Our strategic partnership with Yatra, which is absolutely first of its kind and creates a new milestone in the education industry, will be focused towards bridging this workforce skill-gap," said Mayank Kumar, Co-Founder & MD, upGrad.

The strategic alliance will empower Yatra's corporates and SME clientele with human-assisted learning expertise combined with cutting edge curriculum, collaboration with leading global faculty & industry experts, and an immersive online platform, thereby making them future ready.

About Yatra Online, Inc and Yatra Online Pvt Ltd

Yatra Online, Inc is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd. which is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading Corporate Travel services provider with over 850 corporate customers and 20,000+ SMEs across industries.

Being one of India's leading online travel companies and operating the website Yatra.com, the company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. Launched in August 2006, Yatra was ranked the Most Trusted E-Commerce Travel Brand in India in the Economic Times Brand Equity Survey for two successive years, and has won the National Tourism Award for 'Best Domestic Tour Operator (Rest of India)' conferred by the Government of India four times.

