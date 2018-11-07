Visiongain Reveals the Top 100 Connected Cars Companies
10:00 GMT
LONDON, November 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
100 Connected Car Companies to Watch
Analysis of Leading Suppliers & OEMs Involved in Tethered, Integrated & Embedded Solutions, In-Vehicle Technologies (IN-V), Telematics, Infotainment, Diagnostics, Connectivity, Safety, Navigation, UBI, Security & Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications
The relentless growth and investment in the connected car has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. But the investment goes beyond just the major OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers and extends all the way along the supply chain to smaller players. This report analyses the broader connected car value chain. and identifies the key 100 players in the connected car ecosystem.
The $36.4bn connected car market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of various regional mandates and because of rising consumer expectations regarding connectivity, safety and also features such as infotainment, navigation, and security. These developments are expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of the growing connected car industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
Report highlights
• 598 Tables, Charts, And Graphs
• Analysis of the 100 Leading Companies Involved in Connected Car Technologies
Major Automotive OEMs
• BMW
• Daimler
• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
• Ford Motor Company
• General Motors
• Honda Motor Company
• Tesla
• Toyota Motor Corporation
• Volkswagen AG
• Volvo
Leading Technology providers
• Apple Inc.
• AT&T Inc.
• Broadcom Corporation
• Google Inc.
• Qualcomm Inc.
• Samsung
• Sierra Wireless
• Tech Mahindra Ltd.
• Verizon Communications
• Visteon Corporation
• Plus analysis of 80 other companies within the connected car value chain
• Discussion of connected car policies, regulations and mandates
• Analysis of connected car market dynamics, drivers and restraints
AB Volvo
Accenture PLC
Aeris Communications, Inc
Agero
Agnik LLC
Airbiquity Inc.
Alibaba Group
AllGo Embedded Systems Private Ltd.
Alphabet Inc.
Alpine Electronics:
Altran Solutions Corp
Amazon
Amdocs
American Honda Motor, Co. Inc.
Apperian
Apple Inc.
Aptiv Plc
ara b.v. (alliance rostec auto b.v.)
Argus Cyber Security
Aricent Inc.
Arxan Technologies, Inc.:
Arynga, Inc.
AT&T Inc.
Atos SE
Audi AG
Auto Injury Solutions Inc.
Autoliv, Inc.
Automatic Labs Inc
AutoNavi
Autonomic
Autotalks Ltd.
Avtovaz
AXA
Baidu
BCE Inc.
Bell Canada, Inc.
Benecke Kaliko Group
Bertel O. Steen
Best Buy
Bing
BlackBerry
BMW
Boeing
Boomi, Inc.
Bosch
Bright Box
Brilliance
Broadcom Inc.
Brocade Communications Systems Inc.
BT Group plc
Bugcrowd
CalAmp
Calico
CapitalG
Car2Go
carwise.com
Castrol innoVentures
Caterpillar Inc.
CCC Information Services
ChargePoint Inc.
Chevrolet
China Unicom
Chrysler Group LLC
Circle K Europe
Cisco Jasper
Cisco Systems, Inc.
ClearMotion, Inc
Cloudera
Columbus
Comarch SA
Comau
Continental
Crawford & Company
Cresense
Cybertrust
Daimler AG
Daimler Buses
Daimler Financial Services AG
Daimler Mobility AG
Daimler Trucks
Datorá Telecomunicações Ltda.
DecaWave Limited.
DeepGlint
Dell Technologies
Deloitte
Delphi Automotive PLC
Delphi Technologies PLC
Denso Corporation
Deutsche Telekom AG
DidiChuxing
DriveNow
Dropbox
Dunkin' Donuts
EasyPark
EBS
Eddie Bauer
eHarmony
Elektrobit
Ericsson
Europcar
Excelforce
Facebook
Faurecia
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
Fingerprints
Fleetmatic
Flixbus
Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC
Freescale Semiconductor
Fujitsu
Garmin Japan, Ltd.
Garmin Ltd.
Geely Auto
Geely Holding.
Gemalto N.V.
General Motors
Gentex Corporation
Geotab
Gilbarco Veeder-Root
GM
Google Fiber
Google Inc.
Group PSA
Groupe Renault
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd
Guizhou
GV
Harman International
HERE Global B.V.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
High Gain Antenna
Hitachi
Honda Motor Co.
Honda Silicon Valley Lab
Honeywell International Inc.
Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
Hughes Telematics (HTI)
Hyundai AutoEver Telematics America (HATA)
Hyundai Motor Co.
Hyundai-Kia
IBM
iHeartRadio
Iiyonet, Inc.
Infineon Technologies
InfiniteKey
Ingenu Inc.
In-Motion Technlogy
Intellias Ltd.
Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc. (IMS)
Intelsat Corporation
Intelsat Poland Sp. z.o.o.
International Industria de Motores da America do Sul Ltda. (IIAA)
IPS Group, Inc.
Irdeto
Jaguar Land Rover
Jasper
Johnson Controls
Kabuku
Karamba Security
KDDI Corporation
Keysight Technologies, Inc.
KonnectONE
KPMG
KT Corporation
Laird Plc
Laird Technologies, Inc.
LEIA 3D
LG Electronics
Liberty Media Corporation
Ligado Networks, LLC
Link Motion
LoJack Corporation
Lyft
Magna International
Magneti Marelli.
Mahindra & Mahindra
Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd.
Maven
McAfee Security
Mekonomen Group
Mercedes-Benz Korea
Metova
Microchip Technology Inc.
Microsoft
Microsoft India
Miracle Linux Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Information Systems Corporation (MDIS),
Modus Group, LLC.
Mojio
Motorcars Cleveland
Motorola
MovieTickets.com
Movildata
Movimento
MTN
Nash Technologies GmbH
National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS)
National Instruments
Navdy Inc
Navionics S.p.A.
Navistar International Corporation
NEC Corporation
Ness Digital Engineering
Ness Technologies Inc.
NETGEAR
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
Nissan Motor Co Ltd
Nokia
NQMobile
NTT DoCoMo Inc.
NTT Group
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Numerex Corporation
nuTonomy, Inc.
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Oberthur Technologies
Ola
OmniPHY
OnStar
Openbay
OpenTable
Orange
Otodata
Otonomo
OutSystems
P&C Insurance
Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. of America
Panasonic Corporation
Pandora
Parkmobile LLC
Peiker Acustic GmbH & Co. KG
Pentaho
Peugeot SA
Pivotal Software, Inc.
PSA
PSA Peugeot Citroën
PST Electronics
PTC
PYMNTS
Qoros
Qualcomm
Rambus Inc.
Renault SAS
Renault-Nissan Alliance
RepairPal
Ridecel
Robert Bosch Car Multimedia GmbH
Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch)
Rogers Communications Inc.
RSA Information Security
Sagemcom
SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
SAP
SecureWorks Corp
Seeing Machines
Sentiance
Shanghai PingJia Technology
Siemens.
Sierra Wireless
Sionic Mobile
Sirius XM Holdings
Sixt SE
SK Telecom Co., Ltd.
SK Telesys
Sky Mexico
Slacker Radio
Smartcar
Softbank Technology
Solace Corporation
Splitting Fares Inc. (SPLT).
Spotify
Square Enix, Inc.
Ssangyong Motor
Stagecoach
Starbucks
STMicroelectronics
Sunfleet
Symbio Group
Symbio Inc.
Tantalum
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
Tata Motors Limited
Taxify
Tech Mahindra
Teksid
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Telenav Inc.
Telenor ASA
Telenor Connect
Telit Communications PLC
Telogis
TELUS
Tencent Holdings
Tesla Motors
T-Mobile
T-Mobile US, Inc.
TomTom
TomTom Telematics
TomTom Wireless
Toyota Motor Corporation
TransLoc
Transport Systems Catapult
Trend Micro
TrustArc Inc.
TTTech
Turo
Twitter
Uber App, Advance Technologies Group (ATG)
Uber Technologies Inc. (Uber)
Urb-it
Valeo
Velodyne
Verily
Verizon Communications
Verizon Connect
Verizon Telematics
Verizon Wireless
Via
Virtustream, Inc.
Visteon Corporation
VMware, Inc.
Volkswagen AG
Volkswagen Group
Volvo
VXI Global Solutions, Inc
Wavecom
Waymo
Wayra UK
WellAare
Willis Towers Watson
Wipro Limited
Wipro Systems Ltd
WirelessCar AB
Worldline
X
Xevo Inc.
Yelp
YouTube
Zenuity
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
ZTE
Zubie, Inc.
Zurich Insurance Group
Organisations mentioned
3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP)
5G Automotive Association (5GAA)
AllSeen Alliance
American Center for Mobility
Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC)
Bridge Alliance
Colorado Department of Transportation
CTIA
Dartmouth University
Department of Motor Vehicles, CA.
European Commission
European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI)
Ghent University
GSMA
Innovation Centre i-KNOW of Ghent University
Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)
Intelligent Transportation Society of America
KarlsruheInstitute of Technology/FZI
Michigan Department of Transportation
Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport
MIRA Technology Park
NASA
OPEN Alliance
Prognos Research Institute
Singapore LTA
SmartDeviceLink Consortium
Stanford University
The Ohio State University
U.S. Department of Defense
U.S. Department of Homeland Security(DHS)
U.S. Department of State
U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)
University of Bristol
University of Edinburgh
University of Leicester
