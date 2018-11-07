Visiongain Reveals the Top 100 Connected Cars Companies

LONDON, November 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

100 Connected Car Companies to Watch

Analysis of Leading Suppliers & OEMs Involved in Tethered, Integrated & Embedded Solutions, In-Vehicle Technologies (IN-V), Telematics, Infotainment, Diagnostics, Connectivity, Safety, Navigation, UBI, Security & Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



• Do you need succinct connected car company analysis?

• Technological insight?

• Clear competitive landscape analysis?

Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.

The relentless growth and investment in the connected car has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. But the investment goes beyond just the major OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers and extends all the way along the supply chain to smaller players. This report analyses the broader connected car value chain. and identifies the key 100 players in the connected car ecosystem.

The $36.4bn connected car market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of various regional mandates and because of rising consumer expectations regarding connectivity, safety and also features such as infotainment, navigation, and security. These developments are expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of the growing connected car industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

• 598 Tables, Charts, And Graphs

• Analysis of the 100 Leading Companies Involved in Connected Car Technologies

Major Automotive OEMs

• BMW

• Daimler

• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

• Ford Motor Company

• General Motors

• Honda Motor Company

• Tesla

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Volkswagen AG

• Volvo

Leading Technology providers

• Apple Inc.

• AT&T Inc.

• Broadcom Corporation

• Google Inc.

• Qualcomm Inc.

• Samsung

• Sierra Wireless

• Tech Mahindra Ltd.

• Verizon Communications

• Visteon Corporation

• Plus analysis of 80 other companies within the connected car value chain

• Discussion of connected car policies, regulations and mandates

• Analysis of connected car market dynamics, drivers and restraints

Key questions analysed

• What does the future hold for the connected car industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which connected car applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which connected car company is likely to succeed and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

Target audience

• Automotive OEMs

• Connected car specialists

• Tier 1 suppliers

• Telematics specialists

• Hardware providers

• Electronics companies

• Software providers

• Cyber security companies

• Telecoms companies

• Insurance companies

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Market analysts

• CEO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organisations

• Banks

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/100-connected-car-companies-to-watch/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.comto discuss any customized research needs you may have?

AB Volvo

Accenture PLC

Aeris Communications, Inc

Agero

Agnik LLC

Airbiquity Inc.

Alibaba Group

AllGo Embedded Systems Private Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Alpine Electronics:

Altran Solutions Corp

Amazon

Amdocs

American Honda Motor, Co. Inc.

Apperian

Apple Inc.

Aptiv Plc

ara b.v. (alliance rostec auto b.v.)

Argus Cyber Security

Aricent Inc.

Arxan Technologies, Inc.:

Arynga, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Atos SE

Audi AG

Auto Injury Solutions Inc.

Autoliv, Inc.

Automatic Labs Inc

AutoNavi

Autonomic

Autotalks Ltd.

Avtovaz

AXA

Baidu

BCE Inc.

Bell Canada, Inc.

Benecke Kaliko Group

Bertel O. Steen

Best Buy

Bing

BlackBerry

BMW

Boeing

Boomi, Inc.

Bosch

Bright Box

Brilliance

Broadcom Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems Inc.

BT Group plc

Bugcrowd

CalAmp

Calico

CapitalG

Car2Go

carwise.com

Castrol innoVentures

Caterpillar Inc.

CCC Information Services

ChargePoint Inc.

Chevrolet

China Unicom

Chrysler Group LLC

Circle K Europe

Cisco Jasper

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ClearMotion, Inc

Cloudera

Columbus

Comarch SA

Comau

Continental

Crawford & Company

Cresense

Cybertrust

Daimler AG

Daimler Buses

Daimler Financial Services AG

Daimler Mobility AG

Daimler Trucks

Datorá Telecomunicações Ltda.

DecaWave Limited.

DeepGlint

Dell Technologies

Deloitte

Delphi Automotive PLC

Delphi Technologies PLC

Denso Corporation

Deutsche Telekom AG

DidiChuxing

DriveNow

Dropbox

Dunkin' Donuts

EasyPark

EBS

Eddie Bauer

eHarmony

Elektrobit

Ericsson

Europcar

Excelforce

Facebook

Faurecia

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)

Fingerprints

Fleetmatic

Flixbus

Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC

Freescale Semiconductor

Fujitsu

Garmin Japan, Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Geely Auto

Geely Holding.

Gemalto N.V.

General Motors

Gentex Corporation

Geotab

Gilbarco Veeder-Root

GM

Google Fiber

Google Inc.

Group PSA

Groupe Renault

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd

Guizhou

GV

Harman International

HERE Global B.V.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

High Gain Antenna

Hitachi

Honda Motor Co.

Honda Silicon Valley Lab

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Hughes Telematics (HTI)

Hyundai AutoEver Telematics America (HATA)

Hyundai Motor Co.

Hyundai-Kia

IBM

iHeartRadio

Iiyonet, Inc.

Infineon Technologies

InfiniteKey

Ingenu Inc.

In-Motion Technlogy

Intellias Ltd.

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc. (IMS)

Intelsat Corporation

Intelsat Poland Sp. z.o.o.

International Industria de Motores da America do Sul Ltda. (IIAA)

IPS Group, Inc.

Irdeto

Jaguar Land Rover

Jasper

Johnson Controls

Kabuku

Karamba Security

KDDI Corporation

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

KonnectONE

KPMG

KT Corporation

Laird Plc

Laird Technologies, Inc.

LEIA 3D

LG Electronics

Liberty Media Corporation

Ligado Networks, LLC

Link Motion

LoJack Corporation

Lyft

Magna International

Magneti Marelli.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd.

Maven

McAfee Security

Mekonomen Group

Mercedes-Benz Korea

Metova

Microchip Technology Inc.

Microsoft

Microsoft India

Miracle Linux Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Information Systems Corporation (MDIS),

Modus Group, LLC.

Mojio

Motorcars Cleveland

Motorola

MovieTickets.com

Movildata

Movimento

MTN

Nash Technologies GmbH

National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS)

National Instruments

Navdy Inc

Navionics S.p.A.

Navistar International Corporation

NEC Corporation

Ness Digital Engineering

Ness Technologies Inc.

NETGEAR

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

Nissan Motor Co Ltd

Nokia

NQMobile

NTT DoCoMo Inc.

NTT Group

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Numerex Corporation

nuTonomy, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Oberthur Technologies

Ola

OmniPHY

OnStar

Openbay

OpenTable

Orange

Otodata

Otonomo

OutSystems

P&C Insurance

Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. of America

Panasonic Corporation

Pandora

Parkmobile LLC

Peiker Acustic GmbH & Co. KG

Pentaho

Peugeot SA

Pivotal Software, Inc.

PSA

PSA Peugeot Citroën

PST Electronics

PTC

PYMNTS

Qoros

Qualcomm

Rambus Inc.

Renault SAS

Renault-Nissan Alliance

RepairPal

Ridecel

Robert Bosch Car Multimedia GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch)

Rogers Communications Inc.

RSA Information Security

Sagemcom

SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SAP

SecureWorks Corp

Seeing Machines

Sentiance

Shanghai PingJia Technology

Siemens.

Sierra Wireless

Sionic Mobile

Sirius XM Holdings

Sixt SE

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

SK Telesys

Sky Mexico

Slacker Radio

Smartcar

Softbank Technology

Solace Corporation

Splitting Fares Inc. (SPLT).

Spotify

Square Enix, Inc.

Ssangyong Motor

Stagecoach

Starbucks

STMicroelectronics

Sunfleet

Symbio Group

Symbio Inc.

Tantalum

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Motors Limited

Taxify

Tech Mahindra

Teksid

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telenav Inc.

Telenor ASA

Telenor Connect

Telit Communications PLC

Telogis

TELUS

Tencent Holdings

Tesla Motors

T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc.

TomTom

TomTom Telematics

TomTom Wireless

Toyota Motor Corporation

TransLoc

Transport Systems Catapult

Trend Micro

TrustArc Inc.

TTTech

Turo

Twitter

Uber App, Advance Technologies Group (ATG)

Uber Technologies Inc. (Uber)

Urb-it

Valeo

Velodyne

Verily

Verizon Communications

Verizon Connect

Verizon Telematics

Verizon Wireless

Via

Virtustream, Inc.

Visteon Corporation

VMware, Inc.

Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen Group

Volvo

VXI Global Solutions, Inc

Wavecom

Waymo

Wayra UK

WellAare

Willis Towers Watson

Wipro Limited

Wipro Systems Ltd

WirelessCar AB

Worldline

X

Xevo Inc.

Yelp

YouTube

Zenuity

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

ZTE

Zubie, Inc.

Zurich Insurance Group



Organisations mentioned

3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP)

5G Automotive Association (5GAA)

AllSeen Alliance

American Center for Mobility

Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC)

Bridge Alliance

Colorado Department of Transportation

CTIA

Dartmouth University

Department of Motor Vehicles, CA.

European Commission

European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI)

Ghent University

GSMA

Innovation Centre i-KNOW of Ghent University

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)

Intelligent Transportation Society of America

KarlsruheInstitute of Technology/FZI

Michigan Department of Transportation

Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport

MIRA Technology Park

NASA

OPEN Alliance

Prognos Research Institute

Singapore LTA

SmartDeviceLink Consortium

Stanford University

The Ohio State University

U.S. Department of Defense

U.S. Department of Homeland Security(DHS)

U.S. Department of State

U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

University of Bristol

University of Edinburgh

University of Leicester

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain