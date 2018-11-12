TwentyFour Income Fund - Director Declaration

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Director Declaration

6 November 2018

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces that Mr Ian Burns, an independent non-executive Director, has informed the Company that he has been appointed to the Board of Phaunos Timber Fund Limited with effect from 6 November 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Hugh Jonathan+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Nathan Brown

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath+44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson

SOURCE Northern Trust IFSA (Guernsey) Ltd