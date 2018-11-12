System1 Launches New Ad Ratings Analytics Service for Advertisers

LONDON, November 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

System1, the emotional measurement agency has today launched its new System1 Ad Ratings service for brands and advertisers as a way for brands to understand the potential of their campaigns to drive long-term growth.

The service is launching with two years of data covering over 27,000 TV ads from the USA and UK. Once an ad has aired on TV it is typically available on the platform the very next day. System1 Ad Ratings analyses ads in over 100 categories providing advertisers and brand managers a platform to benchmark the performance of their ads and predict potential long term brand growth.

Gabriel Aleixo, Managing Director Ad Ratings at System1 commented: "50% of advertising spend is wasted, which equates to billions of dollars every year. System1 Ad Ratings is a tool that lets advertisers and marketers understand which TV campaigns are underperforming, and how their marketing stacks up against competitors. It's a quick and easy way for marketers to analyse their advertising almost immediately through a subscription service. Brands don't need to wait three months anymore understand how their campaigns are performing, it now takes just a matter of hours with Ad Ratings."

Ad Ratings works by measuring the emotions the ad generates in the consumer and the intensity of that emotional resonance. This produces a Star Rating from 1-5 stars. The Star Rating predicts Long-term brand growth potential: 1-Star equals 0% brand growth, whereas 5-Stars equates to 3%+ long term brand growth potential.

The prediction side of the tool has been independently validated in conjunction with the IPA. Using submissions to the IPA Effectiveness Awards, one of the most robust submission procedures in the industry, System1 cross-referenced emotional resonance real-world brand growth in various categories, and the system was modelled on those results.

"For any brand, achieving long term brand growth is paramount," Gabriel Aleixo commented. "Ad Ratings provides an efficient and cost effective way for brands to see whether their advertising strategies are developing the growth that brands require."

Ad Ratings was created earlier this year as a new business arm of the System1 Group. The US and UK Ad Ratings subscription service that releases today is its first major product. Further market and sector releases are planned.

Marketers can subscribe to the Ad Ratings service here: www.system1adratings.com

About System1

System1 Group PLC [LON: SYS1], formerly BrainJuicer, has pioneered the use of behavioural science to produce and predict marketing guaranteed to drive profitable growth. System1 Group was founded in 2000 by CEO John Kearon, and is publicly traded on London's AiM (Alternative Investment Market). System1 has pioneered the use of behavioural science to better predict marketing that guarantees profitable growth. It's been named 'Most Innovative Company' by GreenBook (6 years in a row), Best Research Agency by Marketing Magazine and twice received ESOMAR's Best Methodology award. System1 Group is headquartered in London with offices across Europe, in North America, Brazil, Singapore, and Australia. For more information go to www.system1group.com.

