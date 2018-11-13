Sodium Silicate Market Size Worth $7.84 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 3.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global sodium silicate market size is expected to reach USD 7.84 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Growing demand for sodium silicate for manufacturing household as well as industrial detergents are anticipated to propel product demand over the forecast period.

Sodium carbonate and silica sand are key raw materials used for the production of sodium silicate. Presence of numerous raw material suppliers across the globe eases procurement of sodium carbonate and silica sand, thus impacting sodium silica production on a positive note. Major companies including GHCL limited, Tata Chemicals Limited, Solvay S.A., and Merck Millipore are involved in the production of raw materials used for sodium silicate manufacturing.

Pricing strategy for the compound is driven by quality of the product. As a result, industry players are likely to invest more into R&D to reduce product cost and broaden product portfolio in order to gain market share. Furthermore, key industry players are adopting expansion and integration strategies in order to establish themselves in the global market.

Commercially sodium silicate is available in both liquid and solid forms. International trade of liquid products, is limited by cost of transportation rather than production costs. As a result, the majority of the sodium silicate manufacturers prefer captive consumption of the product for manufacturing of silica derivatives such as zeolites, and precipitated silica.

Sodium silicate products of commercial concentrations with m<1.8 and silicate powders with m<2.4 attack the skin when tested according to Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) protocols. The sodium silicate market is, thus, subjected to stringent regulations prescribed by Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA), the U.S. Department of Transportation (DoT), and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA).

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The catalysts application segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand of sodium silicate in transesterification of palm oil for formulation of biodiesel

Detergents was the dominant application segment in 2017, accounting for over 24.0% of the overall revenue. The growth of the segment can be attributed to high demand for sodium silicate for manufacturing of powdered detergents

The elastomers application segment is expected to progress at the highest CAGR of 4.0% in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to high demand for sodium silicate in manufacturing molded flexible parts, seals, and adhesives

Asia Pacific held the largest share of over 43.9% in 2017 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period on account of flourishing automotive and construction sector in emerging economies of China and India

Participants in the industry have adopted partnership and joint venture strategies to serve increasing consumer demand and gain larger market shares.

Grand View Research has segmented the global sodium silicate market on the basis of application and region:

Sodium Silicate Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Detergents Catalysts Pulp & Paper Elastomers Food & Healthcare Others

Sodium Silicate Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Netherlands Switzerland Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Thailand Indonesia Singapore New Zealand Philippines Central & South America Brazil Argentina Chile Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa United Arab Emirates (UAE) Egypt Iran



