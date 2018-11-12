Payneteasy Showcases Fintegrate Solution

GIBRALTAR, November 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New generation cashier system with unprecedented integration speed and 99.9% Uptime

Leading payment platform provider, Payneteasy will showcase their latest Fintegrate solution at the upcoming London Summit this week. Payneteasy will meet with many forex and crypto platform providers at the Summit, as Fintegrate answers their distinct needs for a unified management system for all their PSPs, emphasizing speedy integrations and maximum uptime. Additionally, merchants that connect to Fintegrate enjoy increased acceptance rates, with the flexible traffic management tools that allows the merchant to set their own rules for routing, with auto-learning balancing tools.

Payneteasy has already sold their Fintegrate solution to several large merchants and platform providers, that were either unsatisfied with their current solution or have just started operations with multiple PSPs. The solution has the same interface as those of the leading PSPs, so platform providers and merchants receive a familiar UI and do not even have to re-learn a new system.

"Platform providers don't like to keep all their eggs in one basket when it comes to their payments, says Dan Sushkevich, VP Sales of Payneteasy. "Fintegrate facilitates the management of having multiple PSPs, by ensuring that their transactions are subjected to the best conditions, proper reconciliation is performed, and that they receive unified reports in an instant, one-click feature."

About Payneteasy

Payneteasy was established in 2006, and today is a leading payment platform provider. The Payneteasy solution includes the payment gateway, Fintegrate Cashier System, MPOS & POS SDK, and tailor-made solutions for banks, PSPs, platform providers and more. Payneteasy is known for fast integrations, and for providing a flexibility layer that makes almost every payment interaction possible.

info@payneteasy.com

http://www.payneteasy.com

SOURCE Payneteasy