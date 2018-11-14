Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
FROSTROW CAPITAL LLP
15:06 GMT
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 13 November 2018 was 260.27p (ex income) 263.64p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
14 November 2018
SOURCE FROSTROW CAPITAL LLP
