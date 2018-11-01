HH Global Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Global, the world's fastest-growing and most innovative marketing execution partner, today announced unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 2018.

Second quarter 2019 highlights

Revenue was £92.4 million in the second quarter, an increase of 15.7% compared with £79.9 million in the second quarter of FY 2018.

Gross profit was £20.9 million, or 23.8% of gross revenue in the second quarter, a 16.8% increase compared to £17.9 million, or 23.9% of gross revenue, in the same period of last year.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was £3.7 million in the second quarter, reflecting 12.1% growth as compared to £3.3 million in the second quarter of FY 2018.

Business highlights

A three-year global partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. as their provider for print management, creative production, data management, and direct mail execution.

A long-term partnership contract with Walmart China to provide photography, design, and production of catalogs across more than 430+ retail stores in China .

. Released enhancement to HHub e-Catalogue to support instant price generation for rapid ordering of configurable products.

A contract renewal with Post Office Ltd. (U.K.) to include marketing print, direct mail, and point of sale. The contract renewal, which includes the option for extension of the relationship, builds upon the success of a six-year partnership.

"We have achieved great momentum," said HH Global Chief Executive Officer Robert MacMillan . "Growth in all of our regions reflects the success of our solution with global brands. We are pleased with the key contract wins and renewals as they reflect the significant efforts of our growing team and broad supply base to assure excellence for our clients."

"Our continued investment into our business for the long term is supporting our growth and hence our financial results," said Edward Parsons , Group Chief Financial Officer of HH Global. "Our growth has put us in the great position to capitalize on opportunities for expansion throughout the balance of our Fiscal year."

About HH Global

HH Global Ltd., founded in 1991, is a leading, independent marketing execution partner to prominent brands in 44 countries. The company offers innovative and tailored solutions for the outsourced procurement of all types of printed marketing materials and creative production services, that drive down cost, speed time to market, improve quality, and increase sustainability. Every HH Global solution utilizes HHub, a best-in-class marketing execution application, an expansive list of suppliers, proprietary processes, and the deep expertise of over 1000 employees. The company also operates HH Labs, the center of its innovation program, that brings fresh, new ideas to clients. With more than $500M in spend under management, HH Global maintains a razor-sharp focus on cost and quality, combined with an industry-leading sustainability program, offering improvements that provide both fiscal and environmental value. For more information, visit www.hhglobal.com .

