Forrester Releases 2019 Predictions

2019 will be the year that transformation goes pragmatic

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester's 2019 predictions identify the major dynamics that will affect companies in the coming year – a year where firms will shift from strategic ambitions to pragmatic, surgical efforts.

In 2018, leaders set their sights on large-scale initiatives such as digital transformation and customer experience (CX). But many faced the harsh reality that these strategies are hard, costly, and challenge the way leaders run their businesses. CX performance was flat and more than 50% of digital transformation efforts stalled.