Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Exit from the shale gas project in Ukraine

Press Release 12 November 2018

This announcement is deemed to contain Inside Information as defined under the

Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum Plc.

(“Cadogan” or the “Company”)

Exit from the shale gas project in Ukraine

Cadogan Petroleum plc. (“Cadogan”), an independent, diversified, oil & gas company listed on the London Stock Exchange, announces it has reached an agreement with Eni and PJSC “National Joint Stock Company “Nadra Ukrayny” (“Nadra Ukrayny”) on the terms and conditions of Eni’s exit from Westgasinvest LLC (WGI).

Under the terms of the agreement, Cadogan will receive consideration of $1.715 million from Eni and will commit: (i) not to exercise its pre-emptive rights on Eni’s transfer of its WGI’s shares to Nadra Ukrayny, (ii) to transfer its own shares in WGI to Nadra Ukrayny for a nominal consideration and (iii) to transfer its shares in the company operating the Debeslavetska and Cheremkhivsko-Strupkivska gas licences to WGI, also for a nominal consideration.

The value of Cadogan’s participation in WGI’s shale gas licences has previously been impaired. The value of the Debeslavetska and Cheremkhivsko-Strupkivska’s producing assets has also been almost entirely depreciated in previous years. The impact of the transfers on Cadogan’s balance sheet is as such negligible.

Current production from Debeslavetska is 58 boepd (net to Cadogan) with 2P/3P reserves at June 30, 2018 of 47/147 Kboe. Production operations at Cheremkhivsko-Strupkivska remain suspended, pending WGI receiving the renewal of the expired production licence.

The agreement is subject to a number of customary approvals, including approval of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine. The transaction is expected to be closed in 2 months.

Commenting, Guido Michelotti, CEO of Cadogan, said:

“This is a good agreement for all parties. It enables Cadogan to withdraw from its gas operations, which are sub economic under the current 70 % royalty regime. It also secures a more certain future for our loyal employees, who have operated these wells and facilities for the last ten years. Our gratitude goes to them for the hard work they have done on behalf of Cadogan.”

-ENDS-

About

Westgasinvest LLC (WGI), a company owned by Eni (50.01%), Nadra Ukrayny (34.99%) and Cadogan (15%), is the holder of five Shale Gas licences in which Cadogan is carried through exploration. WGI is also the licence holder of Debeslavetska and Cheremkhivsko-Strupkivska licences based on the agreements signed at the time Eni entered the shale gas project in 2012; WGI owns a 1% participating interest in these two licences which are operated by a Cadogan’s wholly owned subsidiary.

Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.

Nadra Ukrayny was established in 2000 by Decree of the President of Ukraine ? 802. It consolidates 13 geological and specialized enterprises under its own aegis and represents the State of Ukraine’s interest in joint investment projects over the territory of Ukraine.

