Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
ABERFORTH PARTNERS LLP
09:29 GMT
|Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc (“ASLIT”)
|The Net Asset Values (“NAVs”) for the above company as at the close of business on 9 November 2018 were:-
|Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =
|87.48p
|Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) =
|89.46p
|Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) =
|104.25p
|Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) =
|104.79p
|* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
|Contact:
|David Holland
|For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
|Telephone: 0131 220 0733
|12 November 2018
SOURCE ABERFORTH PARTNERS LLP
