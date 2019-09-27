Zee Global Content Sales Unveils a Strong Line-up for MIPCOM 2019

- Zee Global Content Sales will showcase a line-up of Family Dramas, Documentary & Travelogues and Health & Wellness content at MIPCOM, Booth Number P-1, K51

- To unveil hindi and regional movies from India's Oscar selection list including final Oscar entry from India: 'Gully Boy'

MUMBAI, India, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zee Global Content Sales, a licensing and syndication arm of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), today announced the content showcase for MIPCOM, 2019. Zee Global Content Sales currently houses one of the largest libraries of creative and broadcasting entertainment content in the world.

Vibha Chopra, Business Head - Global Syndication & International Film Distribution, stated, "This year ZEE is unveiling not only Hindi but regional language movies from India's Oscar selection such as Article 15 (Hindi), Kesari (Hindi), Anandi Gopal (Marathi) including the official Oscar entry from India – Gully Boy (Hindi). In addition, we also have a strong line-up of Family Dramas, Documentary & Travelogues and Health & Wellness shows that are amongst the top rated across different parts of the world."

The slate comprises three family dramas that have garnered dream runs with highest television ratings - daily drama series, Kundali Bhagya (Destined Love), which recorded a winning debut with largest weekday television audience rating in the first week and continues to be one of the top rated shows in India. Another family drama, Tujhse Hai Raabta (Cosmic Connection) was ranked among top 10 shows in its timeslot catering to family audience at large. The third drama series, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega (The Relationship Conundrum) is a light-hearted story of a 20-year old girl's life full of quirk circumstances. Lastly, the slate offers Deceptive Measures, a remake of popular Indian series Pavitra Rishta, one of the most successful ever Indian drama series that has travelled across more than 20 countries and enjoys fandom amongst both Indian and international audience.

Zee Global Content Sales will also showcase two renowned Health & Wellness shows – Altar'd, that presents the transformation of the bride and groom with a rigorous training and determination to lose weight prior to their big day, the wedding. And in Finding Fido, canine expert Seth Casteel helps an enthusiastic 'dog owner-to-be' find the perfect companion for his or her lifestyle. For the discerning audience, there is a spectacular feature Documentary and Travelogue series, The Life of Earth from Space that delivers a cinematic, blue-chip view of the entire life history of our planet.

Moreover, for all the movie buffs, Zee Global Content Sales will bring a slew of blockbusters and critically acclaimed films to MIPCOM this year. The movie collection includes four titles that made to India's Oscar selection List: Gully Boy (India's Official Oscar Entry), Article 15 and Kesari (India's Oscar Selection List – Hindi Titles) and Anandi Gopal (India's Oscar Selection List – Regional Titles - Marathi Language). The other blockbuster bouquet includes Raazi, Manikarnika, Dream Girl and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (Busan International Film Festival Nomination). Other regional titles comprise of two exceptionally renowned films - Kolamavu Kokila, also titled 'Coco' (Tamil) and Madhura Raja (Malyalam).

CONTENT SHOWCASE:

TELEVISION SHOWS

Family Drama: Kundali Bhagya (DESTINED LOVE)

Kundali Bhagya is an intriguing story about two young girls Preeta and Shrishti. They discover the existence of their mother - Sarla and their sister Pragya, after the death of their father. Amidst this journey of mixed emotions the girl's cross paths with two rich brothers, Rishabh and Karan. The story will then introduce romance, drama and dispute in the lives of Preeta, Shrishti, Rishabh and Karan.

Family Drama: Deceptive Measures (PAVITRA RISHTA)

The story revolves around a middle-class girl, who is not highly educated and yet handles her house impeccably. Everyone is dependent on her however it is only her brother and her mother who really value her. Her mother has a sole aim of finding a good alliance for her daughter. The series has been filmed across Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria and the first season runs 52 one-hour episodes.

Family Drama: Tujhse Hai Raabta (COSMIC CONNECTION)

The story revolves around the bitter-sweet relationship between a daughter and her stepmother, who are forced to live together after a tragedy strikes in the family.

Family Drama: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega (THE RELATIONSHIP CONUNDRUM)

It is a light-hearted story of a 20-year old girl, Guddan, who having bumbled and fumbled through most of her life and being told by her own family that she can barely get one thing right, finds herself becoming India's youngest mother in law to three older daughters-in-law by a quirk of circumstances.

Health & Wellness (Factual): Altar'd

Their wedding day may be approaching fast, but these overweight couples are determined to make one big change – lose weight – before walking down the aisle. Twelve weeks before their nuptials, the future bride and groom are paired with trainers and begin their transformation. But of course, there's a twist that no one will see coming!

Health & Wellness (Lifestyle): Finding Fido

In each episode of Finding Fido, canine expert Seth Casteel helps an enthusiastic dog owner-to-be find the perfect companion for his or her lifestyle. Whether a sociable dog that can help owners overcome shyness, an active dog that encourages exercise, or even a dog that can help detect the onset of an owner's epileptic seizure, Seth matches each participant's specialized needs and criteria to his or her new best friend.

Documentary/Travelogue: The Life of Earth from Space

This spectacular feature documentary special delivers a cinematic, blue-chip view of the entire life history of our planet, as you have never seen it before. Our planet's greatest moments and our most dramatic catastrophes are all visualized in this special feature, as if seen from satellites, airplanes and drones.

FILMS (HINDI)

Gully Boy: (2019) Indian Hindi language Musical Drama, directed by Zoya Akhtar

Inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers, Divine and Nazey, the film is coming of age story about a street rapper from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai.

Raazi: (2018) Indian Hindi Language Spy Thriller, directed by Meghna Gulzar

This is a story of an undercover RAW agent who is married into a Pakistani family by her father to acquire valuable piece of information about the enemy.

Kesari: (2018) Indian Hindi Language Action war Film, directed by Anurag Singh

Kesari is a true story about one of the bravest battles fought in India 'The Battle Of Saragarhi', in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. This is a story of Havildar Ishar Singh, a soldier in the British Indian Army, who leads the battle that unfolds the greatest last-stand in military history.

Article 15: (2019) Indian Hindi Language Crime Drama, directed by Anubhav Sinha

The film deals with Article 15 of the Constitution of India, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

Dream Girl: (2019) Indian Hindi Language Comedy Drama, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa

This film is a complete family entertainer coupled with a love story that deals with one trying to win the heart of another and is one of the quirkiest comedies of the year.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare / Dolly Kitty And Those Twinkling Stars: (2019) Indian Hindi Language Comedy Satire Film, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava

The World Premiere will be held at the upcoming 24th Busan International Film Festival in the month of October, 2019. The film is helmed by the makers of renowned film, 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' and is all set to push the same space with more fun, humor, frolic and a context that will engage and entertain in equal measure.

Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi: (2019) Indian Hindi Language Period Drama, directed by Radha Krishna Jagartamudi and actress Kangana Ranaut

This film is based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi who fought against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. The makers of the film hosted a special screening for the President of India (Ram Nath Kovind) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the President felicitated the artistes of the film prior to its official release in theatres.

FILMS (REGIONAL LANGUAGE)

Anandi Gopal: (2019) Indian Marathi Language Family Drama, directed by Sameer Vidwans

It is based on the life of Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi, India's one of the first female physicians. It is a story of triumph and tragedy as in her short life of 21 odd years, Anandibai achieves the unthinkable with the help of her husband, Goppalrao Joshi. This century-old true story is a combination of a biopic, a love story and a feminist fable.

Kolamavu Kokila: (2019) Indian Tamil Language Black Comedy Crime Thriller, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar

This is a story of an ordinary girl who has financial issues and things turn turtle when she gets to know that her mother is suffering from Cancer. She gets involved in a drug racket to earn quick money. Eventually, her family also gets dragged in the internal drug war which, in turn, puts their lives at risk.

Madhura Raja: (2019) Indian Malayalam Language Action Film, directed by Vyasakh

When an illegal hooch baron's reign of terror troubles an entire village, the people turn to the only man who can save them: Raja, a flamboyant don with a heart of gold. This lionhearted man, heads to the village to protect the people and deal with the issue.

For further information, please contact: zeeglobalcontentpr@gmail.com

