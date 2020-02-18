Yovza Launches Collaborative Cloud Construction Intelligence Management Platform

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yovza Technologies FZ-LLC, UAE's most economical Construction Technology solution provider, launched its state-of-the-art construction intelligence management platform Yovza.com in Dubai. It is positioned to be an integrated solution that will connect businesses within the construction industry across the segments of four key project stakeholders taking their operations completely paperless. Starting from Engineering Consultants, Main-Contractors, Sub-Contractors and Material Suppliers. The solution will bind together project information and project controls on a single cloud-based collaborative intelligence management platform. The Yovza Technologies FZ-LLC aims to solve the grave issues hounding operations side of the Multi-Trillion $ global construction industry providing an end-to-end solution to everyone involved in the business chain at a very affordable budget-friendly price.

Within a month of releasing the beta version of Yovza.com, it has powered around 100 companies to market themselves and be found by potential customers all over the UAE.

Developed and run by Industry experts, the platform provides a solution to businesses of all sizes.

Speaking at the Launch, Mr. Madan Kumar, Founder & CEO, Yovza.com said, "In a conventional environment, project teams rely on old school excel spreadsheets to manage every essential aspect of a project from tendering, distribution, to storage and retrieval of project information. Organizations that lack expertise in these areas become prone to increased possibility of budget overruns, disputes and litigation. We streamline operational aspects of construction projects especially for companies which are from the lower tier of this Industry. We address industry challenges with integrated project controls that provide a holistic view for individual projects as well as project portfolios. Any organization using the solution can track its progress systematically, manage its contracts and process payments with ease and confidence," he added.

Further on the news of Yovza.com being Incubated in both Sheraa & In5 recently, he says, "We are pretty much sure that with the blessings of almighty, we are in the right hands and we look forward to explore the possibilities of embracing our industry in a much more effective way with their help.

"There is lot more to do, we have just started," he adds when asked about their future plans.

Yovza.com is built and being built keeping in mind the modern-day mechanism in the Construction sector for enterprise-wide adoption. Anyone from the Engineering Consultant to the Project Site Engineers benefits from the platform as improved information flow leads to better decision-making and better deployment of resources.

Yovza Technologies FZ-LLC is a state-of-the-art affordable cloud-based Technology Solution provider for Construction Industry. They develop product with a primary focus on embracing the industry as a whole. Besides being a very young company, they have made their mark by bringing on-board 100 + companies of their targeted segment within a short span of time. The platform enables Consultants, Engineers and construction managers to manage their day to day approval workflow effectively, efficiently and easily, creating convenience and transparency.

Yovza Technologies FZ-LLC aims to offer tech-based solutions at an affordable price, while leading the way for socially conscious businesses embracing the construction industry as a whole.

