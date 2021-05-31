Xcoins receives one of the first crypto licenses from MFSA

Xcoins' business strategy has been focused on global expansion and has now been recognized for its dedication to excellence. Receiving its Class 3 VFA license from the MFSA means that Xcoins' internal processes and policies are in line with the highest standards in the industry.

Customers can feel secure that they are buying and selling on a licensed cryptocurrency exchange , by the MFSA who is driving industry standards.

CEO and Founder at Xcoins, Rob Frye stated, "We're proud to announce that we've received our VFA licensing from the MFSA. Being one of the first cryptocurrency platforms to achieve this milestone means that we can keep paving the way for a more secure and regulated industry. Xcoins is leading the way as digital assets gain popularity worldwide."

Fulfilling the conditions and the ongoing obligations of the international laws and regulations is proof of Xcoins' commitment to providing secure and compliant crypto services, protecting users' fiat and crypto funds, across the world.

About Xcoins

Xcoins is a leading, licensed cryptocurrency platform , that provides quick and secure Bitcoin and Altcoin trading services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1521137/Xcoins_MFSA_VFA.jpg

Related Links

https://www.xcoins.com



SOURCE Xcoins.com