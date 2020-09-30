WIS Accountancy Ltd Achieves a Record Three Shortlistings at The Contracting Awards 2020

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accountancy firm WIS Accountancy Ltd are celebrating being shortlisted for a remarkable total of three awards in The Contracting Awards 2020 - the only company to find themselves in this exceptional position. These significant awards celebrate and recognise outstanding UK service providers to the contracting community. The three categories WIS Accountancy Ltd have been shortlisted for are, The Best Contractor Accountant (under 1000 clients), The Best Umbrella Company (under 1,499 clients) and The Best Contractor Mortgage Provider or Broker. Read more about WIS Accountancy's awards winning services here https://www.wisaccountancy.co.uk/

WIS Accountancy Ltd put this unique position down to their high service levels, their breadth of expertise and to putting client relationships first, even working pro bono to help clients that had been furloughed over the summer. Since the start of lockdown they have seen their client reviews double and this positive feedback was the catalyst to apply for these prestigious industry awards.

Director, Wijay Kanagasundaram, who heads up Accountancy Services, said of being shortlisted "we must thank our clients for encouraging us to be nominated through the positive feedback and reviews that we have received. To be shortlisted for three categories across the different sectors that we cover confirms our reputation as a one stop shop for all your financial needs"

Director Suneth Silva, heading up Wealth Management, said "WIS Accountancy Ltd is very much a team and extends beyond into our families. Therefore, I would like to thank the entire WIS team for their sheer hard work, support and delivery each and every time."

Founded in 2009 WIS specialised in accountancy for contractors and SME business owners. The three directors demonstrated their passion to serve their clients above and beyond when they discovered that many clients, due to the nature of their profession, struggled to easily find high street mortgages. The directors studied and qualified as mortgage brokers themselves to help their clients direct. Next, they added wealth management to their expanding business services, when one director qualified to specialise in this area.

"Our vision is to be able to offer all the relevant financial services that contractors need under one roof, offering accessible advice whilst still remaining friendly and approachable" said Director, heading up Mortage Services, Ifthikar Mohamed.

The Contracting Awards 2020 will be taking place virtually early November.

