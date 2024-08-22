WildMon taps Khalil Ghazzawi as Chief Finance Manager as the Eco-Tech Non-Profit Grows

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WildMon, a burgeoning provider of AI-powered tools for measuring ecosystem health, proudly announces the appointment of Khalil Ghazzawi as its new Chief Finance Manager, ushering in the next era of charitable financial management at the fast-growing non-profit organization.

Chrissy Durkin, Co-Founder, President & Chief Development Officer of WildMon, expressed thrill in re-kindling a longstanding professional partnership with Khalil Ghazzawi — one which began under the leadership of her early-career mentor, Bourhan Yassin.

Ms. Durkin noted, "Even before publicly joining WildMon, Khalil was pivotal in securing our very first funds — the original basis for our charitable status. He will surely be a central part of defining WildMon's well-deserved reputation in the non-profit sector."

In his new role, Ghazzawi oversees WildMon's financial operations, including accounting, financial planning, and management of charitable funds. He assumes the key role in shaping the financial strategy and handling of accounts to support WildMon's mission and its commitment to donors.

In addition to his leadership position at WildMon, Ghazzawi maintains an assistant professorship in his home country of Lebanon, where he lives full-time. He has published numerous papers in the areas of Management and Human Resource Management.

WildMon Inc, co-founded by Durkin, Jorge Ahumada and Huawei's Miyoshi Yasutoshi in January in the immediate wake of the passing of Donald Wildmon, was created to honor the conservative visionary's life, career and teachings with a special focus on his love of nature itself.

Tim Wildmon of the American Family Association (AFA), writes, "My father was a man with great conviction and vision. Rare are the people who can both see what needs to be done and also have the smarts to know how to get it done." WildMon works to uphold this legacy.

