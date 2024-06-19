What would Einstein think about AI? Dinis Guarda Interviews Albert Einstein, an AI agent, created by his Wisdomia.ai ztudium's 'AI.DNA Humans AI'

What better way than to interview Albert Einstein AI in a YouTube Podcast Show? Dinis Guarda YouTube Podcast Show features Albert Einstein AI Interview that resurrects this famous historical personality with the help of Generative AI technology. This technology allows us to recreate the thought patterns and speech style of historical figures, providing a unique insight into their views and ideas. In this unique podcast, Dinis talks with Albert Einstein AI for 25 minutes to discuss his vision on AI and our present technological and civilisational challenges.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Spatial Computing, are the new architects of our new reality,

which have given birth to the AI Metaverse. This unique synergy is not just redefining our Human to Machines Interface experience but also opening doors to unprecedented possibilities, and transforming the very fabric of our virtual and social existence.

Albert Einstein said, "Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination encircles the world." Albert Einstein's AI is a tribute to a man whose legacy is not just a part of history, but a living inspiration to all of usEinstein, who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1921 for his groundbreaking work in theoretical physics,continues to shape our understanding of the world. His discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect is a testament to his brilliance and his commitment to advancing human knowledge. His inspirational, humanistic, and peaceful legacy had an incredible impact in his time as he remains one of the most intelligent people ever and one of the most iconic personalities in history.

Developed by Dinis Guarda's ztudium Group, Wisdomia.ai is fueled by its unique generative spatial intelligence, the AI.DNA 'Humans AI' Lab and its Albert Einstein AI agent assistant has the potential to revolutionise various fields. This revolutionary technology brings the legendary scientist to life by deploying a proprietary AI advanced LLM and 3D conversational AI that interacts with Dinis Guarda in the interview and soon on the platform wisdomia.ai.

Albert Einstein AI: Bridging history and technology with realistic HumansAI

Albert Einstein AI is a realistic HumansAI, designed to mimic the personality and intellect of one of the most iconic personalities in history. It embodies his personality, multiplied by a specially created LLM conversational AI which has been developed by AI.DNA's ztudium proprietary artificial intelligence IP.

Albert Einstein AI agent assistant shares his views on how Artificial Intelligence could have leveraged his understanding of the universe. This allows the new generation to engage with and learn from one of history's greatest minds.

"Launching Albert Einstein AI agent assistant is an homage to the real Einstein who won the Nobel Prize, providing a legacy of scientific acumen and humanistic philosophical inspiration. More importantly, it addresses a growing need for continuous education and compassionate connection with AI and advanced tech. According to Edelman's Trust Barometer report, 85% of people want brands to educate them, and 83% seek empathy and support in their daily struggles. Albert Einstein AI agent assistant aims to fulfil these needs by offering an interactive, edutainment experience beyond traditional learning or edutainment", says Dinis Guarda.

The Albert Einstein AI agent assistant is not just a passive observer, but a dynamic interactive tool. It offers various interactive features that allow you to test your knowledge guided by Einstein, to ask any science-related question and receive answers through the powerful AI.DNA integrated generative AI engine. This is not just a learning experience, but a conversation with one of the greatest minds in history.

Imagine Having a chatbot that not only assists you but also enlightens you about Einstein's personal life, ideas, and groundbreaking achievements, including his 'annus mirabilis ' and Nobel Prize-winning work . This is the promise of the AI chatbot, as described by Dilip Pungliya, Board Partner at ztudium group.

The Albert Einstein AI agent assistant stands out as a beacon of hope offering unique insights into Einstein's personal life, ideas, and groundbreaking achievements. It's not just another AI technology but a tool designed to empower and work for humans in a distinctive way.

We find ourselves in an AI moment that reproduces the 2013 American science-fiction romantic comedy-drama film, Her, written, directed, and co-produced by Spike Jonze. In real life, some of the AI agent assistants like GPT-4o by OpenAI , Project Astra by Google , GeForce RTX AI PCs by NVIDIA NIMs, and the integration of MetaHuman for UEFN by Epic Games .

Despite the knowledge that virtual online influencers are not real people - just as Siri and Alexa are not - we relate to them nevertheless as authentic and genuine., fostering a unique sense of connection and engagement.

Contrary to the Generative AI Existential Doomsday Risks, the Albert Einstein AI agent assistant aims to make the technology not just useful, but transformative for education and entertainment purposes.

The use of historical figures is not just a creative application of AI, but a responsible one. It aims to counter the risks of using AI Deep Fake technologies to create negative experiences, harm people, and importantly, mitigates the multiple risks that come with AI.

ztudium group, under the visionary leadership of Dinis Guarda, has pioneered the creation of digital HumansAI AI agent assistant of Albert Einstein. This groundbreaking innovation is powered by our cutting-edge AI.DNA Wisdomia.ai technologies, which integrate integrating the following IP:

Our proprietary AI.DNA, a testament to our technological prowess, is designed to provide real-time answers to even the most complex STEM questions, demonstrating its unparalleled efficiency and effectiveness

HumansAI, the proprietary AI agent assistant builds the visual appearance and design of human global personalities.

Our LLM models, a testament to our commitment to precision and accuracy, have been instrumental in developing the AI voice synthesis that can recreate Einstein's voice and expression with astonishing accuracy.

The voice of Albert Einstein AI is not just any voice. It was meticulously trained using existing footage and inserted into a Generative model, making it the only AI that can reproduce the voice of Albert Einstein's .

. The right selection of the speaking style, personality traits and state of mind are key elements that empower us to overcome potential challenges and make the users friendly, agreeable and meticulous. This careful amalgam of speaking styles, distinct personality traits and thought processes empower us in overcoming potential challenges, and make the interactive process between user and AI agent friendly and meticulous.

The Albert Einstein AI is a part of wisdomia.ai, a platform where wisdom meets AI. It is the brainchild of ztudium group, with a mission to accelerate AI adoption, education, and awareness. The platform achieves this through an immersive edutainment technology, ensuring a constructive and ethical approach to AI.

"Albert Einstein AI is just the beginning. ztudium envisions a future where more historical icons can be brought to life through conversational AI, spatial computing, VR and MR immersive experiences, making learning more dynamic and interactive. This innovation demonstrates the potential of AI and spatial computing to create meaningful connections and educational experiences, blending technology with the timeless value of natural conversation. Using immersive and interactive learning experiences also helps narrow the gap between real and computer based learning, bridging 3D virtual worlds with edutainment solutions", says Goncalo Pereira, CTO and Partner ztudium Group.

The world of Albert Einstein AI

AI, at its core, is not just a tool but a powerful extension of human intelligence. It's akin to the telescopes and microscopes that have expanded our perception beyond the limits of our senses. AI has the potential to reveal patterns, connections, and insights that might otherwise elude us, guiding us through the vast complexities of the quantum realm, the mysteries of consciousness, or the grand structure of the cosmos itself.

The keynote opening at the Chicago AI Week, organised under the flagship of AI2030 on 25-26 June, 2024 in the US, will be led by the groundbreaking Albert Einstein AI. This innovative AI agent assistant, developed by ztudium, is set to revolutionise the way we perceive and interact with technology.

For a comprehensive understanding of the Albert Einstein AI agent assistant and ztudium's innovative tech solutions, please visit ztudium.com the creator of wisdomia.ai, citiesabc.com , businessabc.net .

About Dinis Guarda

Dinis Guarda is an author, entrepreneur, founder CEO of ztudium, Businessabc, citiesabc.com and Wisdomia.ai. Dinis is an AI leader, researcher and creator who has been building proprietary solutions based on technologies like digital twins, 3D, spatial computing, AR/VR/MR. Dinis is also an author of multiple books, including "4IR AI Blockchain Fintech IoT Reinventing a Nation" and others. Dinis has been collaborating with the likes of UN / UNITAR, UNESCO, European Space Agency, IBM, Siemens, Mastercard, and governments like USAID, and Malaysia Government to mention a few.

He has been a guest lecturer at business schools such as Copenhagen Business School. Dinis is ranked as one of the most influential people and thought leaders in Thinkers360 / Rise Global's The Artificial Intelligence Power 100, Top 10 Thought leaders in AI, smart cities, metaverse, blockchain, fintech..

About ztudium

ztudium group is a London based global maker of leading proprietary AI 4IR driven IP and technologies that integrates. The company is considered to be one of the top 50 thought leadership companies in AI and Digital Transformation by Thinkers360.com. Ztudium is a member of the European AI Alliance and UN Global Compact, and collaborates with multiple governments, their organisations, and leading educational and business networks. Ztudium collaborates with universities such as the Edinburg, Durham and MIT Pune University, and Department of Innovation and Technology Management of the University of Oxford, among others.

