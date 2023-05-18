Wendy's offers fans a chance to dye their hair 'Wendy's Red' to win a year's supply of chicken nuggs!

LONDON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This World Redhead Day (Friday 26th May), Wendy's®, the most iconic redhead in town, is inviting fans to join the celebration! The brand, famously known for its fun and cheeky humour, is also calling for those daring enough to enter for chance to win a professional "Wendy's Red" hair dye, free 4-piece chicken nuggs each week for a year and be featured in Wendy's World Redhead Day campaign.

For one day only, Wendy's will take over Tusk Hair salon in Camden (Thursday 25th May) where just one hair colour will be on the menu: Wendy's Red.

To enter for a chance of winning the hair makeover, fans need to post a photo on Instagram stories or grid post, showing their best 'Wendy's look' tagging @WendysUK with the hashtag #BeLikeWendys. The promotion is open to residents of Great Britain, 18 years or over. For full details, including eligibility and terms and conditions, see www.wendysworldredheadday.com.

A certain redhaired clown need not apply.

Entrants will have to be quick though, as the competition is open now through 3pm on Friday 19th May. Three lucky winners will be randomly selected as Wendy's "dye-hard" brand fans and contacted by @WendysUK via DM on Friday 19th May.

But the fun doesn't stop there. Wendy's will be announcing further offers for World Redhead Day very soon, so keep an eye out!

For more information on how to enter the competition, head over to @WendysUK on Instagram.

