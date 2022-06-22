W3 Energy and Marsh in new collaboration against cyber attacks

STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The threats of cyberattacks on the energy sector are increasing. Therefore, W3 Energy and the international insurance broker Marsh are initiating a strategic collaboration, with services aimed directly at owners of wind farms.

"Together, we offer a good combination of risk analysis, IT security and insurance, which provides increased security for our customers," says Anders Orebrandt, Head of Renewable Energy Nordics at Marsh AB.

Swedish W3 Energy is an independent technical manager responsible for both financial and operational operation of wind farms, with offices in Piteå, Skellefteå and Umeå. A portfolio of 1815 MW means that approximately 18 % of the renewable energy produced in Sweden is managed by W3 Energy, that also has extensive experience of cyber security at wind farms.

"How safe is your wind farm?"

"We have worked with these issues for many years and as an independent player, we can also help the wind farms we do not manage ourselves. Cyberattacks have become increasingly common in the energy sector and they can do great damage both to the parks themselves and to society at large. In Marsh, we have a respected and professional partner who insures a large part of the wind power industry. Their concept of a special cyber insurance is unique and perfectly timed. Together, we have created a product that can secure wind power owners' assets in a long-term, comprehensive way", says Ulf Johansson, CTO at W3 Energy.

W3 Energy's focus on cyber security is led by the company's CTO Ulf Johansson and recently the team has been further strengthened with the IT specialist Olov Larsgren.

"We want to spread our knowledge as broad as possible, since this is a growing problem. One question that owners need to ask themselves is "How safe is your wind farm?" and we offer in-depth analyzes and ensure that their IT systems live up to the requirements. The objective is to avoid attacks, because interruptions are both costly and can cause problems to reach the delivery levels in their contracts", says Olov Larsgren.

Brand new cyber service that protects against extortion and sabotage

Insurance broker Marsh has 45,000 employees spread across more than 130 countries and offers, among other things, services in the energy sector. The strategic collaboration means that they will now offer a completely new type of insurance, especially aimed at wind farms.

"We see this as a good combination, where W3 makes a risk assessment and we give customers the opportunity to sign a cyber insurance that provides protection against both cyber extortion and sabotage. The energy sector is part of the critical infrastructure and the situation in the world right now makes it more difficult to manage security on your own. W3 Energy is a good partner for us, as they are at the forefront and drive these issues in wind power sector and have services that go hand in hand with ours", says Anders Orebrandt.

Press contacts:

Ulf Johansson, Chief Technical Officer W3 Energy

Tel: +46 (0) 70-531 72 00

Mail: ulf.johansson@w3e.se

Anders Orebrandt, Head of Renewable Energy Nordics Marsh AB

Tel: +46 (0) 73 -377 42 88

Mail: anders.orebrandt@marsh.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/w3-energy/r/w3-energy-and-marsh-in-new-collaboration-against-cyber-attacks,c3589818

SOURCE W3 Energy