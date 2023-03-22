VRWorkout Launches a Future-of-Fitness Experience, Revolutionizing Workouts with Controller-Free Gameplay

DOVER, Delaware, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XRWorkout, an extended reality company company, announces the launch of the VRWorkout fitness experience in the Meta Quest store. Using first-of-its-kind controller-free gameplay, VRWorkout builds on Meta Quest hand-tracking to unlock true bodyweight exercises like pushups, crunches, planks and burpees. The result is a high-intensity calisthenics workout, different from other VR fitness apps which focus mainly on cardio.

"Our mission at VRWorkout is to form a movement, driving the future of fitness, enabling happier, healthier and longevity," says VRWorkout CEO Azzi. "We Are Movement!"

VRWorkout is designed to be a safe and balancing experience by engaging the user in a wide range of movements, while keeping them centered in a fixed location. The app uses a unique combination of immersive virtual worlds and the player's immediate surroundings. Leveraging "passthrough" technology, VRWorkout creates a Mixed Reality fitness space that gives players presence in their real world while being fully engaged in the game. The app features arcade-style futuristic environments, as well as a strong song library for its debut launch.

A core value of VRWorkout is the community aspect of fitness, with a unique way for people to work out together across the globe in multiplayer group workouts. This enables a social fitness experience from the safety of players' homes.

VR is the most effective way to guide people into following certain movements short of physically touching them. Compared to traditional 2D content it shows the players expected movements from their own vantage point. Minimizing the gap between instructions and action reduces mental stress by inviting a kind of "paint by numbers" training for health and fitness.

Designed as a fitness-first experience, VRWorkout offers user-level adapted workout routines every day. Even if the players repeat the same song multiple times, the in-workout performance adjusts the difficulty as well as changes sequence of movements for a VRWorkout that feels fresh every time.

Regular post launch updates like heart rate controlled exercise, an ever expanding workout catalog and continuous integration of cutting edge developments in the XR space give users the confidence that VRWorkout is leveraging the best of what digital innovation offers for optimized exercise.

VRWorkout is a global physical movement initiative with a vision to maximize the physical exercise experience through technology. The co-founding team represents Europe, Asia and the US with CEO Alex Azzi, "We Are Movement!", CTO Michael Gschwandtner, PhD, who originally developed the app as a self-motivational tool for his own exercise routine, Head of Global Partnerships and Yale and Stanford-alumna April Swando Hu, MBA, and healthcare entrepreneur Rachid Akiki, MD, MBA.

