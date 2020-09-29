VOXX International Corporation Identifies and Addresses Data Security Incident

ORLANDO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VOXX International Corporation ("VOXX"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive, consumer and biometrics technologies, announced that it has identified and addressed a data security incident.

On July 7, 2020, VOXX identified a security incident that resulted in data on certain devices becoming encrypted by ransomware. VOXX immediately began to investigate, a cybersecurity firm was engaged, and measures were taken to address the incident and restore operations. The investigation then determined that in the weeks before encryption of data occurred, there was unauthorized access to files saved to VOXX file servers between June 4, 2020 and July 7, 2020.

VOXX completed a careful review of the file servers on September 1, 2020 and determined that the information on the file servers included information about current and former employees, contractors, as well as the dependents and beneficiaries of current and former employees based in the United States (if they participated in VOXX's health or other benefit plans) from 2000 through 2020. The information in the files includes names, addresses, email addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, financial account numbers, and/or health insurance information.

VOXX advises its current and former employees and contractors, as well as their dependents and beneficiaries, to remain vigilant for signs of unauthorized activity by reviewing their financial account statements, health insurance statements and explanation of benefits statements. If they see charges or activity they did not authorize, VOXX suggests that they contact their provider immediately. VOXX is in the process of providing notice of this incident to current and former employees as well as United States-based participants in VOXX's benefit plans and offering them a complimentary membership to Experian's IdentityWorksSM. Unfortunately, VOXX does not have current addresses for all such individuals. VOXX encourages anyone who believes that their personal information may have been on VOXX's servers to visit the website or call the telephone number below for additional information.

VOXX regrets that this occurred and apologizes for any inconvenience. VOXX has already implemented additional measures to enhance the security of its network, including deploying an endpoint threat detection and response tool.

Additional information is available at https://www.voxxintl.com/data-notice or by contacting VOXX's dedicated call center at 888-974-0048 or +44 (0)203 472 6414 if you are calling from Europe, Monday through Friday, between 8:00am and 5:30pm Eastern Time.

SOURCE VOXX International Corporation