Visa Partners with Ample Earth to Power Sustainable Spending

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visa, the global leader in digital payments has partnered with Ample Earth, a UK-based Climate Fintech to incorporate sustainability data into the payment ecosystem.

Visa's latest whitepaper, "Unleashing the Potential of Sustainability Data," highlights the partnership and outlines how sustainability is increasingly shaping customer behaviour and powering new payment experiences.

Together, Ample and Visa aim to embed sustainability data into digital banking apps and loyalty programmes and enable banks to better segment customers and unlock new ways to engage, empower, and rewards sustainability.

Visa envisions a "future where sustainability is not just a consideration, but a built-in feature of everyday commerce."

Ample delivers merchant-specific sustainability data across key social and environmental themes. Transforming unstructured data into actionable insights with simple eco-labels and social tags such as 'Zero-Waste', 'Living Wage Employer', and 'B Corp'.

"Transactions are a touchpoint people interact with daily. By helping people understand the impact of their spending, we can empower millions of businesses and customers to use their purchasing power as a force for good," said Raja Darbari, Co-Founder & CEO of Ample Earth. "People don't have time to fact-check sustainability claims, but they do want clarity and accessible information. We aim to bridge that gap and make sustainability data easy to digest and relatable."

With Visa's global reach and Ample's sustainability intelligence, the partnership signals a new era in which sustainability data is integrated into everyday decision-making; strengthening the role of financial institutions in shaping customer behaviour and incentivising sustainable business practices.

About Ample Earth

Ample is an AI powered Climate Fintech connecting sustainability and payments. Delivering insights into merchants' environmental and social impact to help banks and payment providers foster and incentivise sustainable behaviour.

About Visa

Visa is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions among consumers, merchants, and financial institutions in over 200 countries and territories. Through its secure and trusted network, Visa enables the seamless movement of money and helps economies, communities and individuals thrive. Learn more at Visa.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738305/Ample_Logo.jpg