VirTrial and uMotif Partner to Further Expand Decentralized Clinical Trial Capabilities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VirTrial, the leading provider of telemedicine technology, and uMotif, the patient-centric data capture platform provider, are joining forces to combine their Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) technologies in one seamlessly integrated solution.

VirTrial's telemedicine platform provides robust and compliant video consultation capabilities to effortlessly connect site and patient. The uMotif platform's unique patient-friendly design empowers participants to submit large volumes of high quality eCOA/ePRO data via Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) or provisioned devices. Combining these two proven solutions enables sponsors and CROs to offer patients an easy and potentially fully remote trial experience, ultimately reducing patient burden and improving retention and adherence rates.

"By integrating the user-friendly data capture capabilities of the uMotif platform with the hybrid DCT capabilities of VirTrial's telemedicine platform, customers can recruit and retain a large and diverse patient population for their studies, even while some sites are closed for in-person visits," said Amanda Rangel, Executive VP of Virtual Trial Solutions at VirTrial. "We value uMotif's expertise in the clinical research industry and their approach to creating a patient-centric platform design that encourages use and secures critical trial data."

"Partnering with VirTrial further expands our decentralized trial approach. The addition of VirTrial's video functionality and its easy-to-use interface aligns with our focus on patient-centricity," said Bruce Hellman, CEO of uMotif, "The global pandemic has created high demand for remote data capture and virtual patient consultations, and we are seeing more of our customers adopt a decentralized model to ensure trials continue to operate."

About VirTrial

VirTrial, a Signant Health company, enables pharmaceutical companies and CROs to empower their preferred clinical research sites to perform virtual visits through– a combination of secure video, audio, chat, and messaging, which can be used on any device. Incorporating VirTrial's virtual visits into study protocols opens the door to a wider participant pool, ultimately yielding improved study outcomes and efficient site performance. Unlike other clinical trial vendors that began as technology companies, VirTrial has a stable of clinical research veterans and experienced tech entrepreneurs teaming together to lead the company towards providing the human population with remote access to clinical research sites.

To learn more about VirTrial, visit https://www.virtrial.com.

About uMotif

uMotif's mission is to put patients at the centre of clinical research. Designed with patients for patients, the uMotif patient-centric eClinical platform powers site-based to fully decentralised clinical, real-world, and post-marketing research. By engaging patients and healthcare professionals, uMotif is trusted by global pharmaceutical companies, biotechs, CROs, and academic institutions to capture eConsent and large volumes of ePRO, symptom, and wearable device data.

To learn more about uMotif, visit umotif.com

