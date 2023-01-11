University of Electro-Communications Research and Innovation: Precipitation on the radar

TOKYO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Electro-Communications publishes the January 2023 issue of the UEC Research and Innovation newsletter.

The January 2023 issue of UEC Research and Innovation includes video profiles of UEC faculty Dairoku Muramatsu (Research) and Jun Shintake (Innovation); the Research Highlights section covers research by Hiroshi Kikuchi (innovation) on meteorology and 'Precipitation on the radar'.

January 2023 issue of UEC Research and Innovation

Video Profiles (Research)

Bioelectromagnetics: interaction between human body and electromagnetic waves

Associate Professor at the Department of Mechanical and Intelligent Systems Engineering

Dairoku Muramatsu's research integrates electronics and bionics in an area known as 'bioelectromagnetics'. "The human body is composed of many biological tissues, such as skin, muscle, fat, bone, and different types of organs," explains Muramatsu. "These tissues and organs are electrically unique materials that interact with electromagnetic waves in a complex manner. The goal of my research is to clarify this complex interaction and utilize it for communication with digital gadgets, medical and healthcare devices, human interfaces, and even for food industry."

Soft robotic devices: artificial muscles and soft materials for robotic applications (innovation)

Jun Shintake, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical and Intelligent Systems Engineering

Jun Shintake is developing soft actuators, sensors, and other robotic elements. As a base technology, he is using an artificial muscle called dielectric elastomer actuators that consist of a soft membrane with compliant electrodes on both sides. Applying voltages to the electrodes generates an expansion of the membrane as actuation. The principle of this artificial muscle forms the basis for creating robots and other devices.

Research Highlights (Innovation)

Meteorology: Precipitation on the radar

Hiroshi Kikuchi from the University of Electro-Communications, Tokyo, and colleagues have now analysed the performance of a next-generation PAWR based in Japan: the X-Band Dual Polarized PAWR (DP-DAWR), installed in 2017 at Saitama University. Specifically, they assessed the instrument's accuracy of precipitation measurements by comparing with data obtained from a disdrometer (a device used for measuring raindrop sizes and velocities).

Hiroshi Kikuchi , Taku Suezawa, Tomoo Ushio, Nobuhiro Takahashi ,Hiroshi Hanado, Katsuhiro Nakagawa, Masahiko Osada, Tsuyoshi Maesaka, Koyuru Iwanami, Kazuhiro Yoshimi, Fumihiko Mizutani, Masakazu Wada and Yasuhide Hobara, Initial Observations for Precipitation Cores With X-Band Dual Polarized Phased Array Weather Radar, IEEE Transactions on Geoscience and Remote Sensing 58, 3657-3666 (2020).

DOI: 10.1109/TGRS.2019.2959628

Related publication

Hiroshi Kikuchi, Yasuhide Hobara, Tomoo Ushio, Compressive Sensing to Reduce the Number of Elements in a Linear Antenna Array With a Phased Array Weather Radar, IEEE Transactions on Geoscience and Remote Sensing 60, (2022).

DOI : 10.1109/TGRS.2022.3152998

News and Events

UEC signs a general agreement with Indian Institute of Technology, Varanasi. http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/randi/news/

On October 4 2022, the University of Electro-Communications (UEC) signed a general agreement with Indian Institute of Technology, Varanasi (IIT-BHU) to promote further international collaboration.

About the University of Electro-Communications

The University of Electro-Communications (UEC) in Tokyo is a small, luminous university at the forefront of pure and applied sciences, engineering, and technology research. Its roots go back to the Technical Institute for Wireless Commutations, which was established in 1918 by the Wireless Association to train so-called wireless engineers in maritime communications in response to the Titanic disaster in 1912. In 1949, the UEC was established as a national university by the Japanese Ministry of Education and moved in 1957 from Meguro to its current Chofu campus Tokyo.

With approximately 4,000 students and 350 faculty members, UEC is regarded as a small university, but with expertise in wireless communications, laser science, robotics, informatics, and material science, to name just a few areas of research.

