TUMI and Speck Partner to Design and Manufacture New Premium Phone Cases

TUMI, the global travel and lifestyle brand, known for its superior functionality, excellence in design and technical innovation, collaborated with Speck to create cases that are sophisticated, functional and durable. The assortment's design applies premium materials to Speck's patented co-molded construction for a seamless user experience. Speck will utilize its deep knowledge in mobile accessory manufacturing and longstanding retail relationships to bring TUMI mobile accessories to new, premium retail and distribution channels in the mobile space.

"This is a natural partnership for two brands with a shared mission to protect the things that matter to consumers, from their most personal belongings to the technology they can't live without," said Speck President, Robert Hales. "Speck's in-house designers closely collaborated with TUMI to create a premium line of cases that reflects TUMI's iconic brand and meet its quality and durability standards."

"Mobile communication has always been an important part of the global travel lifestyle and with Speck's expertise in the tech accessory space, TUMI will be able to further strengthen our brand's presence in the mobile lifestyle market," said Victor Sanz, Creative Director of TUMI.

The entire line of TUMI mobile device accessories is expected to range in price starting at £49.95 and will be available globally in TUMI retail stores as well as its global ecommerce platforms. Visit the TUMI and Speck booth #108 (Hall 6.2a) at IFA to view the entire line of cases.

About Speck

Speck creates award-winning cases designed to make an impact—and take one. Since 2001, we've been making distinctive products for the world's top smartphones, tablets, laptops, and watches. We deliver a balance of artful design and drop-tested protection, for a difference you can see and feel. Our roots are in the heart of Silicon Valley, at the intersection of design and technology, inspiring us to craft masterfully-engineered products. We believe that excellence is in the details, so our cases go beyond superior protection with beautiful design, sleek lines, and purposeful features. We create cases that enable you to go more places and enjoy more from your mobile devices. Get to know us at speckproducts.co.uk.

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business and travel essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate, and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with upwards of 2,000 points of sale. For more about TUMI, visit www.TUMI.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/971277/Speck_TUMI_Phone_Cases.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/178443/speck_logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/971344/Speck_TUMI_Logo.jpg

