Tube Packaging Market Size Worth $16.11 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
17 Mar, 2021, 07:35 GMT
SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tube packaging market size is expected to reach USD 16.11 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand from end-use industries including personal care, cosmetics, and oral care is expected to drive the market growth. Higher consumer awareness about health and wellness is expected to increase the demand for anti-tan, anti-aging, sun blocks, and other creams, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The laminated product segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028. Laminated tube is the most preferred form of packaging for premium cosmetics and other premium skincare and pharmaceutical products owing to its ability to combine the benefits of both metal and plastic in one solution
- North America led the market in 2020 and is projected to retain the dominance over the forecast period owing to the presence of global cosmetics and pharmaceutical product manufacturers
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028 owing to high product demand as a result of increased consumer spending
- The squeeze and collapsible type segment accounted for the largest share in 2020. The segment will retain its leading position register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period
Read 96 page research report with ToC on "Tube Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Tube Type (Squeeze & Collapsible, Twist), By Product (Laminated, Plastic), By Application (Food, Personal Care & Oral Care), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/tube-packaging-market
Tube packaging has higher applicability in the healthcare industry owing to its ability to maintain optimal packaging conditions to prolong the shelf life of the packaged products. Thus, the ease of applicability and easy dispensability is expected to contribute to the rising product demand in healthcare applications. Increasing healthcare spending across the globe is expected to drive the pharmaceutical industry. This is expected to augment market growth.
The Covid-19 pandemic is expected to result in economic instability and thus increasing unemployment for the short term. As per the International Monetary Fund (IMF), over 170 countries across the world witnessed a decline in per capita income in 2020. This changing income pattern is expected to affect the demand for luxurious or high-end cosmetic products, which, in turn, will have a negative impact on the market growth. The market is highly competitive and moderately fragmented with the presence of multiple global and regional players. Domestic players are constantly challenging global companies, in terms of product development and innovation.
Grand View Research has segmented the global tube packaging market on the basis of tube type, product, application, and region:
- Tube Packaging Tube Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Squeeze and Collapsible
- Twist
- Tube Packaging Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Laminated
- Plastic
- Aluminum
- Tube Packaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Personal Care & Oral Care
- Healthcare
- Food
- Consumer Goods
- Others
- Tube Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Thailand
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
List of Key Players of Tube Packaging Market
- Essel Propack Limited
- VisiPak
- Sonoco Products Company
- ALBEA
- Clariant
- Montebello Packaging
- Huhtamaki OYJ
- Unette Corporation
- Romaco Group
- Hoffman Neopac AG
Find more research reports on Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry, by Grand View Research:
- Packaging Adhesives Market – The market growth is majorly driven by rising demand from packaged food & beverages sector owing to the growing population, increasing disposable incomes, and changing consumer dietary requirements.
- Paint Packaging Market – The market is driven by the increasing construction and infrastructure spending coupled with the rising consumption of exterior paints globally.
- Industrial Bulk Packaging Market – The growth of the pharmaceutical industry has been driving the demand for bulk packaging products around the world.
