Trademark WALOVI Made Its Debut Globally to Share the Chinese Herbal Tea Culture with the World

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanglaoji unveiled its international trademark "WALOVI" globally at the 2024 Milan-Guangzhou Business Environment Promotion Conference and China-Italy Economic and Trade Cooperation and Exchange Meeting on February 26th. The theme of the event was "Bringing Good Fortune to the World: A Well-established Traditional Chinese Brand Introduces Ji (Auspicious) Culture to the World". With the mission of "bringing good fortune to the world", Wanglaoji introduced its international trademark to overseas markets and established the first European herbal tea museum, aiming to win over global consumers with this healthy natural herbal drink from China.

Wanglaoji drives the internationalization of the comprehensive healthcare service industry. Wanglaoji sets sail again to go global, laying down the future blueprint for the internationalization of the comprehensive healthcare service industry. Based in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings has maintained high-quality development over the years through the window given by reform and opening up and its active engagement in the two Belt and Road economic corridors. As the Group's forerunner "going global", Wanglaoji has established the dual driving forces of cultural attraction and product trade and become a vital conduit for the world to know about China.

Weng Shaoquan, Chairman of the Board of Guangzhou Wanglaoji Great Health Industry Co., Ltd., commented, "Not only do we need to offer good products, but we also need to spread the traditional Chinese herbal tea culture and the culture of Ji (good fortune) to the world, and convey the brand concept of 'bringing good fortune to the world'. By doing that, we can transform from a national brand to an international one and thus continue to carry forward the exchanges between the herbal tea industry and the world, share Chinese herbal tea culture globally, and spearhead the trend of consuming healthy plant-based beverages."

Looking forward, Wanglaoji will adhere to the mission of "bringing good fortune to the world" and further promote scientific and technological innovation and development for the health industry, thus making Chinese herbal tea the world's herbal tea.