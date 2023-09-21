Trace Labs Integrating Trusted AI with OriginTrail for Blockchain Wire

The ongoing AI revolution is unlocking new ways to consume complex content but it comes with its own set of challenges like lack of information provenance, hallucinations and poor data governance. Blockchain Wire is set to leverage OriginTrail-powered Trusted AI approach and disrupt the way we consume company news and research information while eliminating the current AI solutions pitfalls.

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Transform Holdings' press distribution service, Content Syndicate and its subsidiary, Blockchain Wire , the premier press release distribution service specializing in disseminating news related to blockchain and cryptocurrency endeavors, have formed a strategic partnership with Trace Labs , core developers of OriginTrail , to create the first decentralized information hub for all press releases, corporate news and filings.

Blockchain Wire Integrating Trusted AI with OriginTrail - Demo

Through the strategic partnership, Blockchain Wire is bringing the interactions with company data, news and investor insights to the AI age. Using a question-answering chat interface, investors and analysts will be able to tap into a full set of data sources about a particular company or industry at the same time. Filtering through sources will allow an even more tailored chatting experience. Each response users receive is based on verifiable sources with associated identities of the issuer. It sets Blockchain Wire on the path of creating a global inclusive platform for gathering and accessing company data and investor insights.

"The Alpha Transform Holdings' team has been involved in the industry for the last 2 decades and the combination of AI and Web3 technologies are presenting an unprecedented opportunity in this field. It empowers companies to share more verifiable information about their business, empowers other stakeholders (e.g. auditors, certification bodies, government agencies) to share their claims and gives investors or analysts seamless access to this entire body of knowledge. We're very excited to see the impact this technology can deliver." Enzo Villani, Co-founder at Blockchain Wire

The new capabilities are based on OriginTrail Decentralized Knowledge Graph (DKG) and will be built in partnership with Trace Labs (core developers of OriginTrail DKG). The DKG is a mature technology, already in use by Fortune500 companies in multiple industries (global trade, pharmaceuticals, construction industry, metaverse).

"We are proud to work with the Blockchain Wire team on an industry breakthrough solution they're bringing to the market. Artificial Intelligence has the potential to leap-frog many industries and the corporate news and investor research fields are definitely high on the list of the most impactful ones. We're looking forward to seeing the solution get in the hands of users and help Blockchain Wire achieve their vision." Žiga Drev, Founder at Trace Labs

Blockchain Wire made the first sneak peek demo available here , where you can use the interface to pose questions about this press release. Further releases are scheduled for later this year with a beta group of companies included in the service. Get in touch with Trace Labs team here to include your companies' insights in the first versions of the service.

About Blockchain Wire

Blockchain Wire is the first and largest press release distribution service in the blockchain and crypto industry. With over 1,800 clients, our global scope encompasses the circulation of information through broadcast and online media platforms, social media networks, trade periodicals, prominent blogs, industry leaders, influencers, and investors.

Blockchain Wire offers unmatched value in the industry, backed by decades of experience in the newswire sector. Our approach centers on precise targeting, user-friendly functionalities, seamless partnership integrations, and an unwavering client support team.

Blockchain Wire distribution for US National and International circuits releasing news across news sites such as Reuters, Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Associated Press, hundreds of online publications, and distribution to over 20,000 blockchain/crypto industry executives, investors and enthusiasts. For more information, visit Blockchainwire.io .

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail is an ecosystem dedicated to making the global economy work sustainably by enabling a universe of AI-ready Knowledge Assets, allowing anyone to take part in trusted knowledge sharing. It leverages the open source Decentralized Knowledge Graph that connects physical and digital worlds in a single connected reality driving transparency and trust. Advanced knowledge graph technology currently powers trillion-dollar companies like Google and Facebook. By reshaping it for Web3, the OriginTrail Decentralized Knowledge Graph provides a crucial fabric to link, verify, and value data on both physical and digital assets. Website: https://origintrail.io/

About Trace Labs

Trace Labs is the core developer of OriginTrail — the open-source Decentralized Knowledge Graph. Trace Labs' technology is being used by global enterprises (e.g. over 40% of US imports including Walmart, Costco, Home Depot are exchanging security audits with OriginTrail DKG) in multiple industries, such as pharmaceutical industry, international trade, decentralized applications and more.

Website: https://tracelabs.io/

About Alpha Transform Holdings

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is a driving digital asset organization dedicated to ushering in the future of blockchain-powered Web3. With our deep knowledge and expertise, we invest in and advise innovative companies and decentralized projects that leverage blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional industries such as financial services, healthcare, media & entertainment, and more. We work closely with portfolio companies to drive value while creating outsized returns and are renowned for our detailed research on growing blockchain initiatives. Our mission is simple: To accelerate the mass adoption of distributed ledger technology through investments that provide impactful solutions with long-term sustainability. Our vision is an open connected world powered by secure decentralized systems so that everyone can benefit from the new tech economy. Website: https://www.alphatransform.io/

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2rbiG5DTKhU

SOURCE Trace Labs Ltd.