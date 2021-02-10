Thermal Paper Market Size Worth $6.03 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global thermal paper market size is expected to reach USD 6.03 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 5.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. The growing product usage in tags & labels in the food & beverages and pharmaceutical industries is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The rapid growth of the retailing industry in India, China, Indonesia, Brazil, UAE, and Saudi Arabia is boosting the use of retail transactions through PoS terminals. In addition, strict labeling norms in the food & beverages and pharmaceutical industries are further expected to boost the product demand.

Key suggestions from the report:

In China , the tags & label segment is expected to grow at a CAGR 6.9% over the forecast period on account of growing product adoption in tags & labels in the food & beverages and retailing industries of the country

In 2020, the revenue for the PoS application segment in the North America region stood at USD 709.6 million owing to the wide use of PoS machines at supermarkets, cafeterias, gas stations, and retail stores

In Germany , the market is anticipated to reach USD 264.7 million by 2028 on account of increasing product usage in tags & labels for inventory management purposes in the regional manufacturing industry

The PoS application segment in India is expected to register a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast owing to the continued efforts by the Government of India to promote various types of cashless transaction modes

With the growing restrictions of Bisphenol A-based products, manufacturers are progressively launching phenol-free thermal paper products in key markets

Read 92 page research report with ToC on "Thermal Paper Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (PoS, Tags & Labels, Lottery & Gaming), By Region (Asia Pacific, North America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/thermal-paper-market

The growing popularity of the gaming and casino industry across the world is also expected to provide a significant boost to the global market. Las Vegas, Singapore, and Macao are some of the most popular destinations that have gained prominence due to their gaming and casino industry. Increasing footfall at these places is expected to prove beneficial to the market growth. Companies in the Asia Pacific, particularly in Japan, have established their production units as well as strategic business channels in Europe and the U.S to cater to the buyers at the domestic level. Some of the manufacturers have formed partnerships with local roll converters for ensuring product supply to their consumers.

Grand View Research has segmented the global thermal paper market on the basis of application and region:

Thermal Paper Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Point-of-Sale (PoS)



Lottery & Gaming



Tags & Labels



Others

Thermal Paper Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Thermal Paper Market

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corporation

MPM Ltd.

Appvion Incorporated

Jujo Thermal Ltd.

Lecta Group

